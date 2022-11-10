Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is the perfect opportunity to bring Pathfinder lovers together in a new adventure, developed by Owlcat Games after being funded on Kickstarter. The game was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, the latter being the platform considered for this review. After the success of Pathfinder: Kingmaker, making another title was considered the best option, as well as a great way to bring out new ways and differences from the first chapter. The just released edition improves base game performance released in 2021, making the gaming experience even more enjoyable. Pathfinder is a revised and corrected version of Dungeons & Dragons version 3.5 which, over time, has firmly established itself in the role-playing scenario, while remaining complex and not very intuitive to play. The video game has packed these same characteristics into an enjoyable, rich and hugely customizable adventure.

Once upon a time there was a rift in the world

And demons came out of the rift. The game is set at an important moment in Golarion’s history, following the death of the god Aroden and the rift that led to the demons invading the lands. The incipit of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous puts the protagonists in front of the city of Kenabres, destroyed and razed to the ground by the powerful demon lord Deskari, escaped from the wound called Worldwound. It is from this that other dark creatures begin to flow immediately after, which in a short time become uncontrollable. The player character has, however, an important power: he is capable of absorb the essence of objects belonged to creatures with great powers (such as the demon lord).

It might seem like the classic struggle of good against evil: demons cross the world, fearless adventurers overthrow them and peace returns to invade the lands. In reality, after a short time from the beginning, the story is much more complex than that. The demons and the heroes who fight them they are not, in fact, the only forces in the field. Completing the plot is a long and “painful” path. Get to a hundred hours of gameplay without finishing is not uncommon, especially by selecting the most difficult game mode. Even in the normal one it can be difficult, sometimes, to overcome some points of the plot, so it can be safely said that players looking for challenges will find their teeth.

Level of customization to the stars

In Pathfinder: Wrath of the Rightoeus, the story is in the hands of the choices of the players, who can extensively customize your own adventure. Built on the original rules of the RPG it was inspired by, this video game offers a wide range of choices to build your own character. You can choose between 25 basic classes, each with six possible archetypes, and a series of prestige classes that are activated after choosing a specific path with particular prerequisites. In addition, it is possible to become a multiclass character, and take advantage of the characteristics of more than one class.

For those who want to start playing quickly, there is the option to choose one of the preset characters available. Many of the lovers of character building, strategy and stats, however, won’t even consider them. Given the sheer amount of options, it could take a very long time to create your character, but that’s all part of the adventure.

In addition to the normal class and race, the Mythic Path (Mythic path), which will allow the player to further customize their story and enter the political fantasy world of Golarion. This path consists of traveling levels parallel to the base 20, unlockable by completing specific quests, with related events and characters. In this way, the player will be able to get out of the rank, for example, of “simple” sorcerer, warrior or member of one of the normal classes, and acquire great powers, which can range from demons to angels even to undead Lichs, fearsome enemies that all Pathfinder and Dungeons & Dragons players know.

Complex but perfectly controllable gameplay

Continuing the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous adventure is challenging. The demons that should be faced are inserted into the game compatibly with the level that the players should have at that point in the story. However, dealing with them is not easy, especially if it becomes necessary fight against hordes of monsters immediately after facing another battle, which drained their resources. As mentioned above, at the start of the game you can choose between various levels of difficulty. The medium one, that is normal, is much more manageable than the high difficulty, but playing normal games will not be a walk in the park.

In addition to the group of heroes, it is possible to lead armies in turn-based battles against the armies of demons. In this difficult task it is necessary to control strategic geographical points such as fortresses, recruiting centers and gendarmerie. You can select an option that allows players to manage the crusades automatically, leaving room for less demanding and less strategic plot, dialogue and battles. In short, each player will be able to find his or her favorite way to move forward in history. Remember that the difficulty can be changed whenever you want. For example, if you find that you have clicked on a level that is too difficult, it is preferable to switch to the normal level as soon as possible, and vice versa.

“I kill you”?

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous owns tall the features to conquer fans of the genre, and not only. However, there are some “out of tune” notes by and large. Sometimes it can happen to run into some bugs, although the bulk has been fixed over the months since its release. The adventure remains largely customizable, and the dialogues are solid and well structured, but some choices leave something to be desired. Regarding the part of the evil characters, in fact, they can be selected almost exclusively little elaborate and monotonous dialogue optionswhich makes evident the difference of commitment put, instead, with the dialogue strings reserved for the good ones.

The game, however, remains very rich in content. Both players who love this type of adventure and are Pathfinder veterans, and those who prefer to dedicate themselves to an undemanding and strategic adventure, enjoying the story more, will find their own way to face the game world. The quests are numerous, the soundtrack enjoyable and, undoubtedly, the work of Owlcat Games is well done.

Enhanced Edition!

The Owlcat Games team he never stopped working to improve Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and the Enhanced Edition is proof of that. The interface has been improved and controller support developed to allow players to venture into the experience in a new way. Also the epilogue was deepened, providing detailed information on the various characters. Also, the photo modeto capture the highlights of the campaign.