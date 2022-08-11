Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will arrive next month on PS4 and Xbox One (as well as on Nintendo Switch via the cloud), and the last trailer of the game announces the opening of the preorder for the digital version. Bookings for the physical edition will be available shortly.

Out on September 29, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is the new RPG developed by Owlcat Games after Kingmaker. Available on PC since last year, the title will update to Enhanced Editionintroducing a whole series of improvements.

“The physical edition of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous was unveiled today,” the press release read. “This collector’s item will include 4 free DLCs, a set of stickers and the official printed manual that introduces the universe to newcomers and includes exclusive artwork. Physical pre-orders will begin shortly at select retailers.”

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, the Limited Edition

“Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will be available in both physical and digital formats for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S via backward compatibility); on Nintendo Switch via the Cloud.”

“The Enhanced Edition of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will become the standard console version, with quality of life improvements, a photo mode, along with high-level add-ons related to various mythic paths and other features and modifications. All owners of the PC version will also receive a free upgrade to the Enhanced Edition on September 29th. “

“In addition to the expected console announcement, Owlcat Games also confirmed that The Treasure of the Midnight IslesPathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous’s third premium DLC, will be available on August 30, 2022. “