Owlcat Games has captivated RPG fans with a fantastic action-packed adventure and tough decisions.

Epic Games Store continues in its trend of celebrating Christmas in style, and today brings us a new gift to continue investing hours of fun on our PC. Pathfinder: Kingmaker ranks as the free game of the day, so you can claim this adventure before the promotion ends tomorrow, December 25th, at 5:00 p.m. in Spanish peninsular time.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker proposes us to travel to a Fantastic world where fierce battles and government decisions will not be lacking, so we can entertain ourselves for hours fighting monsters and looking for treasures. But, to further enhance the RPG branch in the game, the developers of Owlcat Games have spiced up their game with a wide range of decisions with which to decide the course of our character and the destiny of our lands.

And this is amplified in a thousand aspects, since Pathfinder: Kingmaker allows us to explore a great freedom for the player thanks to all the possibilities it offers. In this sense, we can become the hero the planet needs or, if we prefer a more chaotic panorama, we have the option of transforming ourselves into a most cruel villain. The decision it’s in our hands.

If you want to know more about Pathfinder: Kingmaker before claiming it in the digital store, you can always consult our analysis where we highlight the freedom it offers the player. Epic Games Store continues to infect us with its Christmas spirit with unlimited discount coupons in its offersBut remember that the gift-giving is not over yet. In addition, everything indicates that the platform is going to give us a great Christmas with the iconic Prey, so we already have one more excuse to review Epic Games Store.

More about: Pathfinder: Kingmaker, Epic Games Store and Free.