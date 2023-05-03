The makers of the hugely popular tabletop RPG Pathfinder they seem to be working on developing a RPGs co-op action game with mechanics Hack and Slash which could compete with Diablo.

BKOM Studios and the Publisher Paizo they announced Pathfinder: Abomination Vaultsbased on the board game campaign of the same name, calling it the first themed action RPG cooperative game Pathfinder. There is no real trailer yet, but the developers have released a short video, lasting five minutes, containing various images, a brief introduction to the story, and a hint of gameplay. From the little that can be seen, Pathfinder seems like a practical answer to Diablowith even the design of enemies and levels very similar.

Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults will pit up to four players against the wicked witch Belcorra Haruvex, who together with her host of monsters managed to return and wants to take revenge on her enemies. The classes that players will be able to choose from are quite classic, such as the RangersThe MagicianThe Barbarian and the Clericand there will also be various iconic characters from Pathfinderamong which Amiri and Ezren. The next contestant of Diablo will be partially financed by a crowdfunding which will allow enthusiasts to feel even closer to the project.