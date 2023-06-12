Among the novelties shown at the PC Gaming Show there was also Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivorsa very particular game as it aims to propose the structure of Vampire Survivors and apply it to the from setting Fantasy RPGs strict by Pathfinder.

The result is very particular, even if the references to Poncle’s phenomenal indie are evident. Unlike Vampire Survivors, however, in this case we find ourselves facing hordes of enemies in company, since the game is set to cooperative multiplayer.

The structure of Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors, for the rest, is very similar to the reference title: also in this case it is a question of moving the character within a setting full of enemies who attack incessantly, trying to dose the movements and above all to choose the right upgrades to gradually transform you into real machines of destruction.

In this case, the action is shared with a other player, making everything even more chaotic but also engaging. In addition to the known structure, Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors also introduces various RPG-style features, as befits a game that bears the Pathfinder name.