We are living in a moment of supreme shame for what is usually called “humanity.” The continuation without any real barriers of the slaughter of the people of Gaza by the Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu exposes the breakdown of the institutions created for the post-World War II world. The war that Vladimir Putin’s Russia has launched against Ukraine is a brutality that seems to have been assimilated as normal, which makes it even greater brutality. More than half of Sudan’s population needs humanitarian aid because of the civil war, but both this and other wars on the African continent are invisible in the daily news, even though people rape, torture and kill every day. Still, it is familiar territory, since the seemingly infinite capacity to inflict pain counts for much of the human journey. Uncharted territory is another. And it has an unfamiliar acronym: AMOC, Atlantic Southern Overturning Circulation.

The names scientists give don’t help in the urgent task of getting knowledge where it needs to be, but it is important to know that the AMOC is a vital set of ocean currents in the Atlantic that draws warm surface water from the Southern Hemisphere and distributes it to the far north, as well as cold deep water from the North to distribute it to the South. The natural system spreads energy around the planet and modulates global warming, preventing parts of the Southern Hemisphere from overheating and parts of the Northern Hemisphere from becoming unbearably cold. At the same time, it spreads nutrients that sustain life in marine ecosystems.

Affected by rising ocean temperatures and declining salinity caused by climate change, recent scientific studies suggest that the AMOC is collapsing. There are still gaps in the research, but with each new study, what was only a possibility a few years ago appears likely as late as this century. One such study suggests it could happen before 2050, or even as early as the late 2030s. Increasingly, “if it happens” is turning into “when it will happen.” And when it does happen, parts of the planet will become completely unrecognizable.

It is one more terrifying variable on a planet that, until June, experienced 13 consecutive months of record temperatures. But even with this scenario, fossil fuel, meat, soy, palm oil, agrochemical and mineral corporations continue to produce climate collapse with the complicity of governments and parliaments. Even with 12 months in which the average global temperature has been 1.64 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average, little men like Netanyahu and Putin make wars. Even with a July with the three hottest days in history, left-wing dictators like Nicolás Maduro and Daniel Ortega corrupt democracy and the extreme right advances by updating fascism, with Donald Trump at the head.

Some men play at war, not realising that in the next few years or decades there may be no territory left to fight over, either because it has been swallowed up by the oceans or because human life has become very difficult or even impossible. It has never been so clear that narcissism is the Siamese twin of ignorance, and how lethal it can be. Either we start acting politically with great speed, actively participating in decisions, strengthening democracy and restoring the common good, supporting and putting in power people capable of confronting the producers of climate collapse and producing adaptation, or we will remain hostages of these pathetic little men and their compulsion to exterminate, unable to see a world beyond the fluff on their navels.