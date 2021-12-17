It had been more than three months since the national meatpacking industry had not had a week with good reasons to celebrate like it did. The first came from JBS, which on Monday (13) completed the acquisition of Italian King’s, a traditional European sausage company, for 82 million euros. The purchase is another step in the strategy of strengthening the company’s operations in the Old Continent and attests to the group’s appetite for continuing to grow globally.

The second reason for the party came from China, which on Wednesday (15) returned to importing Brazilian beef, after a three-month embargo. Since the Chinese stopped buying beef from Brazil, on September 4, because of two atypical cases of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), mad cow disease, the sector has been experiencing a climate of low prices and prospects . “Between September and November, beef exports dropped by half,” said César Castro, a specialist in agriculture at Itaú BBA. “Now we just have to wait for the resumption of orders from the Chinese and get ready to meet them.”

It’s easy to understand the unfavorable scenario when looking at the numbers in this relationship. Our biggest trading partners bought almost half of the beef that Brazil exported last year, which earned more than US$4 billion. In 2021, even with the embargoes, negotiations have already approached US$ 3.9 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply. The Itaú BBA specialist says that the recovery will still be gradual, the market’s recomposition does not happen overnight.

A problem that affects less large industries, such as JBS, Marfrig and Minerva Foods, which manage to get around the situation better because they have more muscle and a broad international business platform. They sell to many more countries.

It is within this context that the purchase of the King’s Group by JBS, carried out through Rigamonti, the subsidiary of the Brazilian multinational in Italy. Upon taking full control of King’s, JBS becomes the owner of four factories in the north of the country (two in Parma, one in Vicenza and one in Udine), in addition to the entire operation of the Italians in the United States, including a unit in New Jersey.

The business strategy is broad. The goal is to advance in almost every corner of the planet – in the United States, Italy itself and other countries in Western Europe (mainly Germany, France and the United Kingdom), in Australia and Asia (especially China and Japan).

For this, the purchase of the European company brings another differential: branding. It doesn’t matter the marketing you build on Brazilian salumeria products, because a competitor from Italy will be practically unbeatable.

For this reason, the international expansion involves the bet on the tradition of the company’s brands – King’s and Principe – and on the recognized differential of the Prosciutto di San Daniele and Prosciutto di Parma sausages, both with a protected designation of origin (DOP). “This acquisition places us among the leaders of the Italian salumeria and leverages the commercial strategy in the United States”, said Gilberto Tomazoni, global CEO of JBS.

In addition to the added value to Rigamonti, through the incorporation of historic brands, JBS expects its subsidiary to grow by around 60% after a year of operations with the King’s Group. And this operation will still be a reference for another advance on the world map. The global leader in animal protein is also investing US$200 million (R$1.14 billion) in a new Swift Prepared Foods Italian specialty factory in Columbia, Missouri (USA).

JBS correctly moves the pieces on the board. Volume and scale are not enough. In the global game, relevance and authority are also needed.