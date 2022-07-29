Lake of Kalandra will be the new expansion of Path of Exile, the action-RPG developed by Grinding Gear Games. There are not many details about it, especially since the development team has a dedicated livestream in the pipeline on August 11, a few days after the release, which will take place on the 19th of the same month.

Most likely it will be an aquatic setting, also suggested by the last tweet from the official profile of the game, but it is also an opportunity to get some publicity and push users to buy:

There’s plenty of time before our new expansion to redecorate your lake-side hideout or add a seafaring friend to your collection, so this weekend we’re holding a sale on Hideouts and Pets! You can view the full range of discounted microtransactions here:https://t.co/wnEWOgBgof pic.twitter.com/rKVRppbEZL – Path of Exile (@pathofexile) July 29, 2022



“There’s plenty of time before our new expansion to redecorate your lakeside hideout or add a sailor friend to your collection, so this weekend we’re having a sale on Hideaways & Pets!”

After the Sentinel expansion, therefore, Grinding Gear Games is working on this content but we must not forget that in the meantime the development team is working on Path of Exile 2, designed to work in symbiosis with the current one. To see it, however, we would have to wait until 2023.

