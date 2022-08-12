ExileConthe event dedicated to Path of Exile is about to return, with the next convention announced to be held in July 2023. The convention, to be held in Auckland, New Zealand, will have playable demos of both Path of Exile 2 that of Path of Exile Mobile.

ExileCon 2019 saw the announcement of both Path of Exile 2 and Path of Exile Mobile, although we haven’t heard much about them since their initial reveal, in part due to the pandemic that closed the world just a few months later. . But now that will change as ExileCon will be back in attendance.

The event will take place in Auckland, New Zealand, on July 29 and 30, and will give players the chance to preview the second chapter. Today’s announcement didn’t reveal any more information about Path of Exile 2, but the event is sure to have a lot more details, including gameplay, classes, and the highly anticipated beta start date announcement.

✨ExileCon 2023 🇳🇿 At this event, we’ll announce everything you need to know about Path of Exile 2 and Path of Exile Mobile alongside their beta dates. Attendees will get to play them, meet developers and more! 🎟️Tickets go on sale in two weeks pic.twitter.com/Bh8RBV8VvQ – Path of Exile (@pathofexile) August 11, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



As for Path of Exile, the game is about to receive a new expansion called Lake of Kalandra, arriving on August 19th on PC and August 24th on PlayStation and Xbox.

Source: Shacknews