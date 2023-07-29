Path of Exile 2 reappear in videothis time with an interesting one gameplay overview which focuses on the events and content of Act 3 of the campaign, which will include a total of six.
A few weeks after the gameplay trailer for the Summer Game Fest, Path of Exile 2 illustrates in this case Jungle, one of the scenarios of the game, once a large city, as well as one of the six new classes available to the characters, the Monk.
The game takes shape
Sequel to Path of Exile, the new chapter of the action RPG series is set twenty years after the events of the debut episode and introduces various novelties between classes, skills and objects, as well as obviously an unpublished campaign.
For the moment the game doesn’t have one yet exit date official, but we know that it will make its debut in the course of 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Have you read our analysis of Path of Exile 2 gameplay?
#Path #Exile #video #offers #overview #gameplay
Leave a Reply