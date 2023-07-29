Path of Exile 2 reappear in videothis time with an interesting one gameplay overview which focuses on the events and content of Act 3 of the campaign, which will include a total of six.

A few weeks after the gameplay trailer for the Summer Game Fest, Path of Exile 2 illustrates in this case Jungle, one of the scenarios of the game, once a large city, as well as one of the six new classes available to the characters, the Monk.