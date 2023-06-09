Among the many announcements from the Summer Game Fest conference held yesterday evening a game has perhaps been overshadowed from the announcements of the likes of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, we are talking about Path of Exile 2.

The title, sequel to the beloved Path of Exile, RPG released 10 years ago, was presented through a short video gameplay. Along the lines of the well-known Diablo seriesthe game puts us in the role of a character with magical powers intent on fighting with hordes of monsters.



In addition to the brief gameplay and the revelation of the logo, however, no further information has arrived. For all those who want to know more on this title, however, there won’t be long to wait.

As highlighted in the last moments of the presentation, in fact, Path of Exile 2 will be shown in more detail on the occasion of an event that will be held on the 28th of July. Gaming summer really never ends!

Path of Exile 2as said previously, it will be just one of the many announcements that will follow one another in the next, very hot, hours. We remind you that the Xbox Showcase will be broadcast on the evening of June 11 and, on the same night, the Capcom Showcase.