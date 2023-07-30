During the ExileCon 2023 event, the Grinding Gear Games team presented a third gameplay trailer for Path of Exile 2 and also announced a closed beta for the action RPG, referring moreover to a variation in general vision of the game.

The trailer, released yesterday, shows two and a half minutes of gameplay, illustrating a fragment of history and various scenes from gameplay in a quick montage, staging, moreover, the various character classes present in Path of Exile 2. In particular, we see an overview of witch, ranger, duelist, shadow, templar, marauder, warrior, huntress, sorceress, mercenary, monk and druid, which make up the broad spectrum of specializations found within the game.

A closed beta for Path of Exile 2 has also been announced, set for mid 2024, pending a more precise definition of the launch period of the trial version. It will be about the possibility of trying the game in a rather thorough way, so we will come back to talk about it in the coming months.