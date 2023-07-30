During the ExileCon 2023 event, the Grinding Gear Games team presented a third gameplay trailer for Path of Exile 2 and also announced a closed beta for the action RPG, referring moreover to a variation in general vision of the game.
The trailer, released yesterday, shows two and a half minutes of gameplay, illustrating a fragment of history and various scenes from gameplay in a quick montage, staging, moreover, the various character classes present in Path of Exile 2. In particular, we see an overview of witch, ranger, duelist, shadow, templar, marauder, warrior, huntress, sorceress, mercenary, monk and druid, which make up the broad spectrum of specializations found within the game.
A closed beta for Path of Exile 2 has also been announced, set for mid 2024, pending a more precise definition of the launch period of the trial version. It will be about the possibility of trying the game in a rather thorough way, so we will come back to talk about it in the coming months.
Path of Exile 2 is now a proper sequel, not an expansion
Grinding Gear has also changed its general vision of the game: until recently, despite a full and typical production for a large game, the team saw it as a sort of extension of the first chapter, a kind of maxi-expansion.
At this point, Path of Exile 2 is instead seen as a real one new chapter aside, a stand-alone title with its own characteristics and built as a different and later game than the first one. Set years after the first, the new chapter sees us return to the world of Wraeclast and try to put an end to the corruption that is destroying it.
The story takes place inside a countryside divided into 6 acts, including 100 different settings, 600 monsters and 100 bosses. In total, in the game we will find 12 different classes for the characters, two for each combination of strength, dexterity and intelligence and each characterized by a different fighting style, but with the possibility of further modifying them through the combination of skills in particular builds.
With yesterday’s gameplay trailer we also released a breakdown of the game and its planned changes.
