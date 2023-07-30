Path of Exile 2 Was it in danger of being an “empty” sequel? After the information that was released during this year’s ExileCon we have no more doubts: there will be a lot of news.

These are all the news officially announced by the development team:

Six new character classes, along with the six from Path of Exile for a total of 12 (Maga, Monk, Huntress, Mercenary, Warrior, Druid).

New ascendants, three for each class.

A revamped skill gem system where the links are in the gems themselves, not tied to equipment.

Tons of new abilities, including shapeshifting (into bear, wolf, cat…) and giant comets.

Meta gems, which are gems that can have other gems set within them (think of things like casts on totem poles).

New weapon types, such as spear and crossbow that have their own unique abilities.

A six-act campaign set 20 years after Kitava’s death.

A new endgame.

An evade roll for everyone who doesn’t require a gem link, with a chance to dodge canceling abilities.

Changes to crafting and the economy, including changes to how Chaos Orbs work and the introduction of gold as a currency.

Over 100 new bosses to fight, each with unique mechanics.

And to say that, reporting the words of the developersthe game was supposed to be a simple update of the first chapter…