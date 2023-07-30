Path of Exile 2 Was it in danger of being an “empty” sequel? After the information that was released during this year’s ExileCon we have no more doubts: there will be a lot of news.
These are all the news officially announced by the development team:
- Six new character classes, along with the six from Path of Exile for a total of 12 (Maga, Monk, Huntress, Mercenary, Warrior, Druid).
- New ascendants, three for each class.
- A revamped skill gem system where the links are in the gems themselves, not tied to equipment.
- Tons of new abilities, including shapeshifting (into bear, wolf, cat…) and giant comets.
- Meta gems, which are gems that can have other gems set within them (think of things like casts on totem poles).
- New weapon types, such as spear and crossbow that have their own unique abilities.
- A six-act campaign set 20 years after Kitava’s death.
- A new endgame.
- An evade roll for everyone who doesn’t require a gem link, with a chance to dodge canceling abilities.
- Changes to crafting and the economy, including changes to how Chaos Orbs work and the introduction of gold as a currency.
- Over 100 new bosses to fight, each with unique mechanics.
And to say that, reporting the words of the developersthe game was supposed to be a simple update of the first chapter…
“It all started with a desire to update some old character models from 2007. Then, as game director Jonathan Rogers described it, it grew into a series of fun and engaging projects.”
“We realized that our plan to replace PoE 1 with PoE 2 would essentially destroy a game people love, so we made a decision: Path of Exile 1 and 2 will be separate, with their own mechanics, endgames, and leagues. ”
