The opening of the Route 2020 stations early this year allowed residents of the surrounding areas to reach the most important tourist and entertainment points in the eastern part of the city, as it allowed residents and tourists residing in hotels spread around the stations to take the metro from the Jebel Ali station, the first station of the route, to reach the area Burj Khalifa and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, via a trip on the Dubai Metro, the financial cost of which does not exceed five dirhams, and does not take more than 35 minutes, at the latest, during which they can benefit from entertainment and shopping opportunities, and visit business centers.

Route 2020 metro stations, which were inaugurated on the first of last January, connect residential and tourist areas in the western part of the city with the most important attractions in the eastern part, through metro trips that start from Jebel Ali station, the gardens station, and the Discovery Gardens station, in addition to Al Furjan Station.

Passengers can travel by metro on a journey of no more than 14 minutes to reach the places of hiking, sports and entertainment in the Jumeirah Beach Residence, while the journey time from Jebel Ali Station to Ibn Battuta Station, which is close to a number of tourist sites, does not exceed seven minutes.

The metro service was launched from the “Route 2020” after hours of New Year at four stations on the route, known as the “Expo Route”, because it extends with its seven stations to reach the site of the international exhibition “Expo 2020”, and the route serves areas of high population density, estimated to have a population. More than 270 thousand people.

The expected number of daily riders on the route is about 125,000, rising to 275,000 riders by 2030.

According to a field tour by “Emirates Today” between the stations of the route, the time taken to travel between Al Furjan station – the last station currently working on the route – and the Jebel Ali station, located on the Red Line and the Expo Line, does not exceed six minutes, which means that the departure from Al Furjan station is in the heart of these residential areas towards the Burj Khalifa area, it takes 45 minutes at the latest.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority website, the map of Dubai is divided into seven regions, with the locations of metro stations, bus stations and tram stations, as well as water bus stations.

Passengers can move through different modes of transport in those areas, provided that the tariff is calculated at the end of the trip according to the number of areas they passed through.

It is possible to transfer between different means of transport, provided that the transfer takes place within 30 minutes, so that the tariff is calculated as one trip. The fare is also calculated based on the total number of zones that the passenger passed through during the two flights together.

The tariff within one zone is three dirhams when using the silver Nol card used to pay public transport fees, parking and a number of other services, while the fees are five dirhams when used to move between two adjacent areas.

Healthy life

Moving on mass transportation made it possible to follow a healthy and environmentally friendly lifestyle, by reducing the carbon emissions resulting from the daily use of vehicles.

The mass transportation system in Dubai, especially after the launch of the Dubai Metro in 2009, has succeeded in changing the culture of the population, of all segments, towards the use of public transportation, as the majority of them are aware of the benefits of using multiple public transport, the most prominent of which is the high level of safety, and the reduction of the costs involved. On the use of fuel, maintenance, and other vehicles, as well as the psychological and physical comfort that results from not driving.

