Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has won the Green World Award – Global Gold Category from the British organisation The Green Organisation for the Masar 2020 project. This prestigious award honours outstanding achievements in environmental performance, efficient use of resources, support for sustainable development goals, and reduction of carbon emissions. The Masar 2020 project won the award in recognition of its contribution to reducing 35,319 tonnes of carbon emissions and implementing best practices to preserve the environment.

The Authority deserved to win the award through the tangible evidence provided by the Rail Agency, the most important of which is the Authority obtaining the (LEED Gold) certificate for the seven stations of the (Route 2020) project from the US Green Building Council under the (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) program known as (LEED) which grants certificates to the best buildings in their class based on the strategies and practices applied. In addition, the metro uses technologies to rationalize energy use such as the (HESOP) system, which aims to exploit the electrical energy generated in the process of braking trains to feed the loads in the metro facilities, in addition to saving energy through automatic control of train movement without propulsion power (ATC). The Authority has also launched green initiatives and measures to reduce energy and water use.

Environmental sustainability is a key pillar of the Path 2020 project, as evidenced by the energy-efficient infrastructure of Path 2020 stations, which have won awards in architecture and design, including the 2022 Prix de Versailles for Architecture and Design.

The Route 2020 project extends from Jebel Ali Station to the Expo 2020 site, covering a length of 15 km (11.8 km above ground level and 3.2 km below ground level) and includes 7 stations (5 elevated stations and 2 below ground stations). The project serves densely populated areas such as The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Investment Park, and the Expo site, and serves a total population of about 270,000 people.

The Green World Award is one of the most prestigious environmental awards in the world, and honors the efforts of governments, ministries and individuals who have made a significant contribution to the environment and improving sustainability. The award, which consists of three categories: gold, silver and bronze, aims to highlight the environmental qualifications of the winners, enhancing their reputation and environmental standing.