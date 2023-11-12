Paternity | There are approximately 1.3 million fathers in Finland

About 18,700 men had their first biological child last year.

in Finland let’s celebrate father’s day today. The anniversary can be seen in the street scene, for example, in the form of flagged flags.

Father’s Day, celebrated on the second Sunday of November, has been the official flag day in Finland since 2019. However, it has been an established flag day since the 1980s.

in Finland there is Statistics Finland including about 1.3 million fathers. The figure includes biological and adoptive fathers.

Last year, around 18,700 men became biological fathers for the first time. The number has slightly decreased from the previous year. The average age of men when their first child is born in Finland is 32.1 years.

According to Statistics Finland, there are approximately 450,000 grandfathers in Finland. The figure is from 2021. Grandfathers are 69 years old on average.

This week fathers of the year have also been awarded. They are a wall river person Janne Saarela45, from Rovaniemi Matti Väliahdet84 and from Espoo Christopher Gullmans36.

The recognition is given to a person who, by his own example and actions, has promoted the recognition of the meaning of fatherhood and thus increased its appreciation, describes the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in the bulletin. According to the ministry, “awarded fathers have created an exemplary model of safe and responsible fatherhood and promoted gender equality in family life”.

The Father of the Year recognition has been awarded since 2006, and a total of 46 fathers have received it.