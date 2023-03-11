Paternity | Self-employed Miko Eklöf tells honestly how parental leave affects his income

Miko Eklöf, who works as a sole proprietor, sees that not using family leave can be an escape from responsibility. He tells how taking time off concretely affects an entrepreneur’s income.

Last in the fall, separate maternity and paternity leaves became history – at least on paper. Parents of children born in September 2022 and after take the current parental leave with the same title.

In addition, the birthing parent takes pregnancy leave before parental leave.

Although the system changed, fathers take time off significantly less often than mothers. Fathers’ time off is still viewed in two ways, to say the least.

We wrote about the beginning of the week of fathers who did not stay and do not intend to stay away from work due to the birth of a child. The reasons behind the decision ranged from too great financial losses and having fun at work to the fact that men should not try to beat women.

Entrepreneurship came up in the story, which many say prevents parental leave completely. Since an entrepreneur is never on vacation, how could he take time off after becoming a father?

A sole proprietor has a slightly different opinion on the matter Miko Eklöf. He has been a self-employed communications consultant for almost four years, specializing in making presentations and presentation materials. In May, she plans to take four months of parental leave.

Eklöf the first child was born in the late spring of last year. For the first three weeks, he and his spouse were at home wondering about the new arrival.

Then Eklöf returned to work, and the mother’s parental leave continued. It lasts until the end of April. Even then, parents don’t want to send their baby to daycare.

It is better to wait for autumn, when the new groups would start rolling, Eklöf reasons.

“Even before the child was born, we had agreed that what if I was free after him. After doing the calculations, I realized that it is completely possible.”

If possible Eklöf means that paternity leave does not plunge them into financial difficulties. No, even if neither earns a higher than average salary, hide the lottery winnings and not the inheritance money in their account.

The family does not live in cramped quarters to minimize costs, but in a spacious condominium. A station wagon, bought new, stands in the yard. The menu does not consist of junk food.

Both have savings. It is also important for Eklöf to accumulate buffer funds in his own business operations. He manages the company through the cash flow and observes how far the money would go.

“However, I don’t have to live hand to mouth, I pay myself a salary regularly,” he sums up.

During his free time, Eklöf receives a small paternity allowance, about 33 euros per weekday, as well as a home care allowance of 380 euros per month. The paternity allowance is about minimal, as Eklöf has chosen to pay the entrepreneur’s statutory pension insurance with a small amount of work income.

What does this practically require?

Eklöf estimates that if he doesn’t cut back on his standard of living at all, his savings will dwindle by around seven thousand euros.

The company, on the other hand, loses a maximum of around 19,000 euros in income from free time. So the jacket will come, although it is difficult to assess the real impact, because assignments do not come at a steady pace throughout the year.

Eklöfi has one customership agreed for the whole year, which he will continue in the fall. Otherwise, the table will be cleared.

“There are no customers waiting in line when I return to work, so there is a lot of work ahead. Despite that, I have strong faith that there will be enough work even after the summer.”

It may be that during your free time you won’t buy so many goods and clothes, but instead spend more on basic living expenses, Eklöf estimates. The couple also has a good amount of mortgage left, and its repayment will continue as before. The interest rate cap taken on the loan at the time protects them from the worst effects of rising interest rates.

Eklöf has previously worked, for example, on the protection of product data. He ended up as a sole proprietor in the communications industry somewhat by accident.

Coil chief mathematician Tapio Isolankila reminds of a fact.

Namely, because in the family leave model that entered into force last fall, not all leave can be handed over and transferred to another parent.

If the father does not use earnings-related leave at all, the family immediately loses the four months of daily allowance that it would be entitled to.

“The fact that only one person stays at home often doesn’t even make sense financially,” emphasizes Isolankila.

Consequently, the perception that families have that they cannot afford paternity leave is often wrong.

Is truethat gross income is easy to calculate accurately.

For example, if 100 euros of salary is lost and benefits are replaced by 50 euros, gross income will drop. However, how taxation affects the matter is more obscure, says Isolankila.

Taxation balances income significantly and can even turn the situation upside down.

The rule of thumb is that the more similar salaries the parents have, the more evenly it is profitable to divide the time off.

If the couple’s income differences are large, the income of the parent with the higher income may fall more during family leave than the salary of the lower income during this period. In this case, the family’s gross income falls. The net income remaining after taxation can still be on the plus side, Isolankila points out.

According to Kela’s calculations, it is justified and economically reasonable to share holidays even in a case where one person receives a monthly salary of 2,000 and the other 6,000.

You can count on Kela’s pageswhich would be the most reasonable option in your situation.

Eklöf the decision to stay on parental leave has not caused a stir in the circle of acquaintances.

The male, busy CEOs have been most enthusiastic about it, Eklöf admits.

“After hearing about it, they have stated that the time with the child is worth it,” he says.

“That the duns will wait while the baby is only small for a while. Many fathers with teenage or adult children regret that they couldn’t or didn’t know how to spend more time with their little one.”

Ecklof loss of income is not mourned. For him, entrepreneurship has never been first and foremost about maximizing profits, but a way to earn a living and live a self-styled life on the side.

A life that is flexible in different situations. And a life where having and raising a child is equally the responsibility of the mother and the father.

For Eklöf, it’s not just about using holidays and organizing work. After all, she thinks that taking time off is tied to the relationship between her and her child.

“Of course, not everyone can just leave their jobs like that, but neglecting child-rearing completely under their cover can be an escape from responsibility,” reflects Eklöf.

“I hate the way of speaking that they can’t do without me at work. Is that really the case? Ask, find out, calculate if it’s the way you really think,” he continues.

“I myself have chosen to become an entrepreneur. In the same way, I have chosen to have a child”, emphasizes Eklöf.

Eklöf encourages you to think about whether the company has to do really well all the time. Would it be enough to be merely good, even to say the least?

She admits to being a person who emphasizes ownership of her own choices in many things, including starting a family.

“No one has forced me to either, so I think I have to live by my choices and participate.”

Attitude goes a long way. The basic arrangement is that everyone is equally responsible. In practice, household chores are somewhat divided according to preferences and schedules.

It is natural that when the spouse has been at home with the child, he or she is better informed about food and daytime sleep rhythms and guides them. But when the places change, Eklöf is more of a side on the cart.