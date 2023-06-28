Paternity | “Risto” paid child support for years for a child whose father he is not – Now the court overturned paternity

The district court confirmed that the man is not the father of the nine-year-old child.

Helsinki on Wednesday, the district court gave a decision in an extraordinary paternity case. The man had had to pay maintenance payments for years for a child whose biological father he is demonstrably not.

Child was born during the man’s previous marriage. He officially became the child’s father directly by marriage.

The incident has been reported in the media over the years. The man has been called “Risto” in public, among other things.

Ilta-Sanom according to the man himself tried to cancel paternity when he found out about his then wife’s infidelity.

However, the man submitted the annulment action to the court too late. The lawsuit should have been filed within two years of the child’s birth.

He therefore remained the child’s official father, and he no longer had the right to apply for annulment of paternity.

The man has no social relationship with the child.

Now, the child’s guardian applied for the annulment of paternity. The child’s mother did not respond to the trustee’s lawsuit in court.

Health and the welfare department issued a statement already in 2016, according to which the man is not the child’s father.

In its decision on Wednesday, the Helsinki District Court also came to the same position based on the results of the DNA test.