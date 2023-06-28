Wednesday, June 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Paternity | “Risto” paid child support for years for a child whose father he is not – Now the court overturned paternity

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Paternity | “Risto” paid child support for years for a child whose father he is not – Now the court overturned paternity

The district court confirmed that the man is not the father of the nine-year-old child.

Helsinki on Wednesday, the district court gave a decision in an extraordinary paternity case. The man had had to pay maintenance payments for years for a child whose biological father he is demonstrably not.

The district court has now confirmed with its decision that the man is not the father of the nine-year-old child.

Child was born during the man’s previous marriage. He officially became the child’s father directly by marriage.

The incident has been reported in the media over the years. The man has been called “Risto” in public, among other things.

Ilta-Sanom according to the man himself tried to cancel paternity when he found out about his then wife’s infidelity.

However, the man submitted the annulment action to the court too late. The lawsuit should have been filed within two years of the child’s birth.

See also  Researcher is alarmed about new virus in children

He therefore remained the child’s official father, and he no longer had the right to apply for annulment of paternity.

The man has no social relationship with the child.

Now, the child’s guardian applied for the annulment of paternity. The child’s mother did not respond to the trustee’s lawsuit in court.

Health and the welfare department issued a statement already in 2016, according to which the man is not the child’s father.

In its decision on Wednesday, the Helsinki District Court also came to the same position based on the results of the DNA test.

#Paternity #Risto #paid #child #support #years #child #father #court #overturned #paternity

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
YouTuber Matteo Di Pietro denies: “I wasn’t going 124 kilometers per hour, at most 65”

YouTuber Matteo Di Pietro denies: "I wasn't going 124 kilometers per hour, at most 65"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result