Paternity | “Risto” is relieved by the solution after years of fighting – “You shouldn’t leave a reluctant father behind for a teenager”

For years, the man paid child support for another man’s child because he was considered the legal father. “Risto” is relieved when the court finally confirmed that he is not the child’s father.

Helsinki on Wednesday, the district court issued a decision in which “Risto’s” paternity was annulled. The district court confirmed that Risto is not the father of the elementary school-age child.

In Risto’s opinion, this morning’s decision was a long-awaited decision. He had had to pay maintenance payments for years for a child born during a previous marriage, whose biological father he is demonstrably not.

“It will probably take a few days for the decision to really sink in. After that, I will find out from the agent how to tie the ends of this thread to the end”, says Risto to HS.

“Otherwise, I try to look ahead, enjoy the summer and continue with my life,” says Risto.

Helsingin Sanomat uses the name “Risto” previously used in public for the father to protect the child’s privacy.

Ilta-Sanom according to the man himself tried to cancel paternity when he found out about his then wife’s infidelity.

However, Risto had originally submitted the paternity annulment suit to the court too late. According to the law, the lawsuit should have been filed within two years of the child’s birth. Consequently, Risto remained the child’s official father, and he no longer had the right to apply for annulment of paternity.

Fresh in the court’s decision, paternity was revoked so that the child was the plaintiff in the case. Officially, the child applied to annul Risto’s paternity.

In practice, this meant that the district court appointed a lawyer as guardian for the 9-year-old child, who used the child’s authority to speak and, as the child’s guardian, filed a lawsuit to revoke paternity.

Risto can’t say whether the annulment of paternity automatically affects previous child support decisions or whether it is necessary to apply for their annulment separately. He will sort it out with his lawyer.

“But the main bottleneck here was the reversal of paternity.”

He considers that the child became a surrogate victim of the adults’ quarrel.

“You shouldn’t leave a child with a reluctant father.”

According to Risto, the decision is “the first fair solution to the matter, primarily from the child’s point of view, secondarily from my point of view”. In his opinion, this was the first decision on the matter in the best interest of the child.

Risto particularly criticizes the fact that it has taken years to resolve paternity.

The judgment has not received the force of law, which means that it can be appealed.

According to the DNA research, Risto was not the child’s biological father and he had no social relationship with the child. Risto tells HS that he last saw the child in September 2016.

A child a lawyer acted as trustee Jussi Sarvikivi. He considered that it would be in the best interests of the child to revoke paternity from Risto, who was not the child’s biological father.

“It seemed that the legal father and the child have not had any actual relationship for years, and there was no possibility that such a relationship could form again,” he reasons.

Hornstone was unable to hear the child during the process because he could not contact the child’s mother. Consultation was not necessary. The child’s mother also did not respond to the guardian’s lawsuit in court.

That appointing a guardian for the child to file a lawsuit is rare, Sarvikivi estimates. It is a kind of “reserve valve”.

“If there are particularly compelling reasons, a trustee can be appointed,” says Sarvikivi.

“It has been thought that sometimes the legal deadline for revoking paternity turns out to be too short for one reason or another.”

The main rule is that the two-year deadline is followed. For a compelling reason, the court can investigate the claim even after that, if it has not been practically possible for the parent to file the claim within the deadline, says Sarvikivi.

After that, the question of appointing a trustee may come up. A child who has reached the age of 15 has an independent right of action.

Hornikivi also thought about whether filing a lawsuit should have been left up to the child to decide when he turned 15. That would have been about six years. He concluded that it was in the child’s best interest to file a lawsuit.

He commented on a general level that it is not clear how the maintenance responsibility works. According to him, simply revoking paternity does not directly change the previous maintenance sentence.

“It may be that you have to apply for a change through the courts.”

Turku emeritus professor of private law at the university Mark Helin evaluate Ilta-Sanom, that “Risto’s” maintenance payment obligation ends, since Wednesday’s decision of the district court remains legally binding. According to the professor, the obligation to pay maintenance is based on the fact that Risto has been the legal father.