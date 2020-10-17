Paternity Man ordered to pay maintenance to another man’s biological child – Professor Emeritus: The court could not have made another decision

Urpo Kangas, Professor Emeritus of Civil Law, sees that the court could not have made another decision. According to him, in the future, changing similar cases is in the hands of legislators.

Helsinki on Thursday, the Court of Appeal sentenced the man to pay maintenance to a child born in wedlock whose biological father he is not.

The child was born in 2014 while the man was married, so the man was the legal father. Shortly before the child’s two-year birthday, in May 2016, the man learned that he was not the child’s biological father. There was a divorce. The man filed a lawsuit in the district court and demanded the annulment of paternity.

The district court refused because the time limit for the action had expired. The man was two months late by a couple of months. The papers should have been filed before the child had reached the age of two. The Court of Appeal did not take further action and the Supreme Court did not grant leave to appeal.

A new lawsuit was later filed on behalf of the child, demanding that the man pay maintenance. The child was represented by a trustee, and although the mother occasionally had time to write to the court that she waived maintenance claims, the district court in January of this year ordered the man to be liable for maintenance.

The case progressed to the court, but in its decision yesterday, the court did not change the district court’s decision. As the man was still the legal father of the child, he was also seen as liable to pay maintenance. According to yesterday’s decision, the child was 6 years old and had not received maintenance from the man for several years.

The man remains liable for maintenance and also received payment of approximately one thousand euros for the care of the non-biological child.

Helsinki Professor Emeritus of Civil Law at the University Urpo Kangas does not find the court’s decision strange.

“It was an expected solution, the matter could not have been resolved in any other way in court. If the statutory deadline for revoking paternity had expired, the court could not make any other decision, ”says Kangas.

“And when legal paternity is in force, so is the maintenance obligation. The best interests of the child have been considered here, not the interests of the man. ”

According to a long-standing jurist, the case is not unique either. Several similar things have happened over the years.

“I remember a case in Pori where a teacher couple had a child, but the school caretaker was revealed to be the biological father. The couple divorced and the man stopped paying alimony. However, the deadline for revoking paternity had already expired and because the man had property, he was seized for unpaid maintenance. As a result, the man eventually had to sell his detached house, ”says Kangas.

Kangas has also seen cases heard in the Supreme Court where a child has originated in fertility treatments so that the semen has not been with her husband. Since the divorce, the man has tried to overturn paternity.

“Later, the law was changed so that in these cases, paternity cannot be revoked at all,” Kangas says.

Urpo Kangas, Professor Emeritus of Civil Law, retired from the University of Helsinki in 2018.­

The current under the paternity law, the time limit for the annulment of paternity based on marriage is two years the birth of a child, unless there is a compelling reason to extend the time limit. The papers must therefore be drawn within two years of the birth of the child.

“Deadlines are sometimes insidious. It is the same with debt obsolescence and inheritance. After a certain time, it is too late. ”

According to Professor Emeritus Kangas, the deadline for revoking paternity has been longer in the past. Under the 1976 Child Act, paternity could be revoked in similar cases if the action had been brought within five years of the child’s birth. At the time, proving paternity with DNA tests was underdeveloped, according to Kangas, and paternity identification was based on blood groups, white blood cell samples, and other less accurate methods.

The maintenance obligation, on the other hand, can be waived if the ability to pay is simply not enough.

Court of Appeal did not address the issue of paternity in its decision yesterday, as the croft of the annulment of paternity was already final. The court therefore dealt only with the maintenance obligation.

In his complaint, the man invoked an article of the European Convention on Human Rights on the protection of privacy. The European Court of Human Rights has in the past issued rulings in which an overly strict and inflexible time limit has been seen as an invasion of privacy.

Hovi’s decision yesterday read, on the other hand, that the EIT had not ruled on the obligation to pay maintenance and thus had not been seen as infringing on the protection of a man’s privacy.

The man had complained that the child’s mother had claimed maintenance for the purpose of harm. The Court of Appeal disagreed.

Man may apply to the Supreme Court for leave to appeal, but in order to obtain it he needs good grounds. Emeritus Professor Kangas considers it probable that he will not promise heat. And if the case were to be complained to the European Court of Human Rights, it would take several years to bring it to justice.

The Ministry of Justice is currently preparing preparations for the reform of the Parental Act, which aims to unify the Paternity and Maternity Act.

“I think that the debate sparked by this story will necessitate a position on whether the deadline should be changed or possibly waived altogether.”

Even if the deadline for the revocation of paternity were changed, it would not affect the decisions already decided by the courts.