Next year, the length of paternity leave will be reduced from 14 to 28 days. 25 days will be financed by Social Security, and three days will always be paid by the employer. “It will help moms a lot to be supported and then especially dad to really take his place within the couple and the family“Says a young mother. Today, paternity leave is optional: 80% of employees on permanent contracts take it, 48% of fixed-term contracts and only 13% of job seekers. Part of this leave will be made compulsory.

This reform will allow France to be among the best European students. The champions are the Swedes, explains journalist Julien Gasparutto, with 60 days of paternity leave. Then comes Finland with 54 days and soon Spain, which will increase to 80 days in 2021. The Germans have the right to 14 months parental leave to be shared between the two parents.

