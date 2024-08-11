Sunday, August 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Paternity | For more than 30 years, Eppu Salminen has lived through a phase that many parents dream of ending

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Paternity | For more than 30 years, Eppu Salminen has lived through a phase that many parents dream of ending
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The child born in the fall is already another of Salminen’s descendants, who is an aunt or uncle as soon as he is born. Roope Salminen, the first-born, had his first child in 2020. Eppu Salminen was photographed on Väinämöinen’s pitch in Helsinki’s Töölö. Picture: Sami Kilpiö / HS

Actor Eppu Salminen, 58, has lived as a father for more than 30 years, a phase that many parents dream of ending. Still, he doesn’t get dizzy, he says. No, even though she will have her eighth child in the fall.

Simo Löytömäki HS

There is at least two things, of which the actor Eppu Salminen knows quite a lot.

The first one is acting. That’s what Salminen has been able to experience at, for example, the Helsinki City Theater and the Tampere Workers’ Theater for more than 40 years.

The second is a children’s day. That’s what Salminen has been able to live for almost 35 years. In December 1989, his first child was born, now known for his music career and podcasts Roope Salminen.

#Paternity #years #Eppu #Salminen #lived #phase #parents #dream

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Piastri, what a warrior: he won in Hungary with a broken rib

Piastri, what a warrior: he won in Hungary with a broken rib

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]