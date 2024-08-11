Paternity | For more than 30 years, Eppu Salminen has lived through a phase that many parents dream of ending

The child born in the fall is already another of Salminen’s descendants, who is an aunt or uncle as soon as he is born. Roope Salminen, the first-born, had his first child in 2020. Eppu Salminen was photographed on Väinämöinen’s pitch in Helsinki’s Töölö.

Actor Eppu Salminen, 58, has lived as a father for more than 30 years, a phase that many parents dream of ending. Still, he doesn’t get dizzy, he says. No, even though she will have her eighth child in the fall.

There is at least two things, of which the actor Eppu Salminen knows quite a lot.

The first one is acting. That’s what Salminen has been able to experience at, for example, the Helsinki City Theater and the Tampere Workers’ Theater for more than 40 years.

The second is a children’s day. That’s what Salminen has been able to live for almost 35 years. In December 1989, his first child was born, now known for his music career and podcasts Roope Salminen.