The Spanish supreme magistrates declared the sentence of the Audience of Valencia, in which he is not recognized as the son of the artist Julio Iglesias Javier Sánchez Santos. What’s more, They have decided not to admit the appeal presented by the Valencian because they understand that the case has already been tried in the past and a new decision is not appropriate.

The Supreme court It ruled that Sánchez Santos will be the one who will bear the expenses of the process, since “when assessing the effect of res judicata, he did not enter into the merits of the substantive issue, so there was no violation of substantive norms.”

Decades of struggle

Javier Sánchez Santos, 44, has been fighting for three decades for the courts to recognize him as the singer’s son. Javier’s mother, the former Portuguese dancer María Edite Santos, With which the artist had a relationship in 1975, he tried it for the first time in the 90s, but without DNA testing, so he lost the process.

Almost five years ago, this time with a test in hand, Sánchez Santos returned to the courts and although the first instance lawyer agreed with him, the claim was finally dismissed by the Provincial Court of Valencia after the singer’s appeal.

Will not give up

In response to the court ruling, Sánchez Santos, upon leaving the courts, said that “it only remains for the law to support science.” “My fight is above all to clear my mother’s name and prove the truth, and I have already done that,” he said.

Despite the recent resolution, Sánchez and his lawyers will not give up, as they have declared that they will take their case to the Constitutional Court or to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg if necessary.

