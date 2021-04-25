Patents The number of domestic patent applications clearly increased

More national patent applications were filed last year than ever before in 2013.

Finns applied for national patent rights particularly treacherously last year, he says National Board of Patents and Registration (PRH).

A total of 1,685 national patent applications were filed, compared to 1,396 a year earlier. The number of applications was the highest since 2013, when the NBPR received more than 1,700 national patent applications.

The largest number of applications (183) was made in the field of digital telecommunications, which was also the most popular field in international applications. The next largest number of applications were for patent rights for construction technology and measuring instruments.

NBPR statistics according to, the number of patent applications has also been at a high level in early 2021. In March, more than 200 national patent applications were filed, the highest number in the last five years.

Nokia in particular has applied for patents. The Technology Research Center VTT, Valmet and Kemira also applied for dozens of patent rights last year.

International 1,654 Finns filed patent applications last year. Almost a quarter of the applications were in the field of digital telecommunications. The next largest number of international patent applications was in the field of computer technology and telecommunications.

The total number of applications has fallen slightly over the last decade. At their best, Finns filed more than 2,000 international patent applications annually.