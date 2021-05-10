Patents Patent law expert: Coronary vaccines could already be freely manufactured in several countries, even if patent protection were not waived

Marjut Honkasalo, a partner at Kolster Law Firm, which specializes in intellectual property rights, says that pharmaceutical companies must apply for patents separately for all countries where prohibition rights are to be enforced.

Coronary vaccines could already be manufactured freely in several countries, although it has not been decided to waive patent protection.

Patents are country-specific prohibitions, and pharmaceutical companies generally do not apply for patents in all countries of the world, says a partner and European patent attorney at Kolster, a company specializing in intellectual property rights. Marjut Honkasalo.

“There are misconceptions about patents. First, imagine that if a company has a patent, it is valid everywhere. That is not the case. ”

Major pharmaceutical companies manufacturing coronary vaccines include Pfizer, Biontech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Pharmaceutical companies are opposed to a WTO patent waiver proposal pending before the World Trade Organization, for which The United States gave its support last week.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and 375 NGOs, such as Doctors Without Borders, are campaigning for the abolition of patent protection.

For example Astra Zeneca does not have any patents valid in Finland in its own name. It would therefore not be able to prohibit the manufacture and use of its vaccine in Finland on the basis of patent protection. However, Finland could not sell its vaccine to other countries.

“One could imagine that in India, where there is a high level of expertise, there are patents in force. For example, there is no one in Nepal or Cambodia, so someone could make vaccines there, ”says Honkasalo.

In addition, Moderna has previously promised not to take legal action against anyone who infringes the patent protection of its coronary vaccine. Thus, a modern coronary vaccine can already be prepared regardless of the patent.

Because According to Honkasalo, patent protection is not a plug for vaccine distribution.

The European Commission also believes that the problem is the production of vaccines themselves instead of patents. According to Commission experts, launching vaccine production will take at least a year, half of which will go to setting up the technology and the rest to training workers. Many countries in need of vaccines do not even have rudimentary medical production capacity.

Honkasalo likes excellent also the characterization of an EU official that “Even a top chef’s recipe doesn’t guarantee a good meal”.

“A novice home cook doesn’t make as good food. Sure, big pharmaceutical companies could know how to produce these vaccines, but that doesn’t solve the problem of getting free vaccines in developing countries, ”says Honkasalo.

Saturday EU leaders require the lifting of vaccine export restrictions to allow coronary vaccines would be more easily available to the whole world. The message was aimed specifically at the United States and Britain.

President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said deregulation is “the best way to alleviate vaccine shortages in the near future”.

The raw materials needed for vaccine production are available from the CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourlan according to already scarce. The coronary vaccine, developed in collaboration between Pfizer in the US and Biontech in Germany, requires 280 materials and ingredients produced in 19 countries. According to Bourla, the removal of patent protection could lead to inexperienced parties starting to compete for materials.

“Virtually every single gram of raw material produced is now immediately transported to our production facilities,” Bourla wrote in an open In a Linkedin letter on Friday.

According to the Finnish Pharmaceutical Industry Association, which advocates for the interests of pharmaceutical companies in Finland, waiving patent protection is not the right way to speed up vaccinations. According to the Pharmaceutical Industry Association, weakening patent protection would jeopardize the progress made so far in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

For coronary vaccines There is no precise information on the related patents of pharmaceutical companies. Often, pharmaceutical companies apply for patents for parts of the products they develop, such as excipients. According to Honkasalo, such patents can also be circumvented through our own development work.

According to Honkasalo, the patent application process usually takes several years. It is therefore likely that pharmaceutical company patents related to coronary vaccines are still at the application stage.

The EU must negotiate patent liberalization with the WTO. For the actual negotiations, a qualified majority of EU countries should support the patent opening project. Biontech’s home country, Germany, for example, has been reluctant to open patents.

In the WTO, a decision to open patents would require the unanimous approval of all 164 member countries.