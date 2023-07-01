Patents | Nokia signed a new patent agreement with Apple

Before the previous agreement, the companies had a legal battle over the use of patents.

Nokia announces that it has entered into a new cross-licensing agreement with Apple for Nokia’s patents related to 5G technology, among other things.

The companies do not disclose the details of the agreement.

According to Nokia, the agreement meets the expectations of this year’s first quarter interim report.

Nokia has an extensive patent portfolio that covers more than 20,000 patent families. About 5,500 of these are classified as essential patents, which means that the company must give all companies manufacturing the same product the opportunity to use them under fair and reasonable conditions.

Tied up the agreement replaces the previous patent agreement concluded in 2017, which expires at the end of this year.

Before the previous agreement, Nokia and Apple met legal battle on the use of patents.

After the legal battle was resolved, Nokia’s stock strengthened in one day more than six percent.

At that time, the dispute was resolved, among other things, by the fact that Apple promised to sell the health technology products of the Nokia-owned company Withings in its stores and online. Nokia is later sold By Withings.