40%, 50%, 70% more. Some, directly double. Owners of City-based vehicles are receiving the tax on patents with strong increases.

However, from the Government Administration of Public Revenues of the City (AGIP) they assure that “there are no increases in the Tax on Patents.” “That tax is settled applying the aliquot on the valuation of the car, and that aliquot did not vary ”.

The annual rate is 3.2% for vehicles valued at up to $ 1.6 million, 4% for vehicles up to $ 2.2 million, 4.5% for vehicles up to $ 3.2 million, and 5% for vehicles that exceed that last ceiling. What varies, they highlight in the AGIP, is the price of the vehicles. “The value of cars went up and, therefore, the patent went up”, they summarize, although the automotive sector raised doubts.

“Valuations are distorted in favor of the collection, they are not made on real values. It is a common practice that we could never disarm ”, says Alberto Príncipe, president of the Chamber of Automotive Commerce (CCA). And he observes that “vehicles did not increase so much in relation to the dollar, even when 80% of the inputs of national cars are imported. The increase was not significant, but the rise in tax value was “.

In the AGIP, for their part, they explain where they get the numbers from. “The valuation of the automobile is set in October, in accordance with the values ​​assigned by specialized agencies, representative chambers and specialized magazines in the field that include the largest number of brands and models,” says a spokesperson for the agency.

But he immediately clarifies: “By 2021 they took the values ​​assigned by the National Directorate of the Automotive Property Registry as of October 1, 2020. Only the one of the Association of Automotive Dealers of the Argentine Republic (ACARA) or another entity is used when a model is missing in the DNRPA base ”.

From ACARA, which prepares monthly and annual market reports, they indicate instead that the AGIP takes the report of this entity “more than any other table.” The CCA also understands that “the AGIP has its own table, prepared by its own statistical department and that, when in doubt, it uses the DNRPA’s,” says a spokesperson.

Given the multiplicity of sources used as a reference and the variation in the price of each vehicle over time, it is difficult to establish an average difference between what Buenos Aires patent holders pay this year in relation to the previous one.

Yes it is known that vehicles increased in value by around 47% in 2020, according to ACARA data. And there are examples that sign it, such as Mariano, a journalist, who for his 2011 Nissan X-Trail paid $ 2,886.99 per two-month period in 2020, while this year he will have to pay $ 4,223.47 every two months, that is, 46% more.

But there are also cases in which you pay 70 or 100% more, such as that of the Twitter user @ArgentinaVerde_, who last week said that she received a bimonthly $ 4,180 ticket for her Gol Trend 2015, “double that in 2020“Before the consultation of this newspaper, he explained that in 2020 he paid $ 1,956.24 every two months, and in 2021 he will pay $ 4,180. More than double.

Double the patent for a Gol Trend 2015. Vehicle owners complain about the tax values. Before the consultation of this newspaper, he explained that in 2020 he paid $ 1,956.24 every two months, and in 2021 he will pay $ 4,180. More than double.

Pablo is not called Pablo but he prefers not to reveal his real name. He does count that he has a 2018 Nissan Versa, for which he paid just over $ 3,000 bimonthly last year. This year you must pay $ 5,200, that is, 71% more. “I am not very clear about the parameter they take to establish the price of patents but, anyway, any tax that rises 70% year-on-year seems excessive, especially in this context,” he highlights.

In turn, there is a resolution of the DNRPA of December 29, 2020, which establishes how to determine the price of a model if it does not appear in its Automotive and Vehicle Valuation Table. In those cases, you have to add 8% to the value established in the immediately preceding year.

For this reason, Martín, from Villa Urquiza, pays 8% more. “As the 2021 valuation was not informed, they increased that percentage without knowing if it was correct. In the end nothing went up: the vehicle has the same list price as in December and I showed it to them, but they did not care and I had to fork out 7 lucas too much “.

In this climate of discontent, there is at least one relief: the ceiling of each rank of the table was raised “to avoid that the mere nominal increase in the price of the cars would make them jump to the next category and thus they should pay a higher rate than that of 2020,” they point out from the AGIP. That is, the table ranges were increased by 70% so that the increase in the value of the car does not generate a category jump and thus avoid a further increase in the patent.

But the only people who really breathe a sigh of relief today are the owners of vehicles who have just turned 25: cars and motorcycles from a quarter of a century or more do not pay a patent.

People with disabilities do not pay this tax either: you can request the exemption if the vehicle is intended to transfer them, through the link https://www.agip.gob.ar/tramites/40/4.

Another benefit is the 10% bonus for good compliance, which will be applied to each of this year’s bimonthly installments to those who pay before the first installment expiration. They are also given a 50% discount on the last Patent fee if they joined the automatic debit.

There are also benefits if it is paid annually instead of every two months, an option that not all taxpayers adopt, although they can. “Last year I paid every two months, because it was a joke the benefit of paying everything in January -said Pablo-. It saved me only $ 3,000, a difference that inflation absorbs in a year. “In 2021 they offered him a similar discount of $ 3,100, which he will not take, for the same reason.

