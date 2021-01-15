With the pressure due to the scarcity of own income caused by the economic recession and the non-reassuring forecast of the evolution of the pandemic, the 135 Buenos Aires mayors decided an average increase of 35% in the GLA and start a complex fight against inflation in 2021.

The 4% indicator for December of last year, which installed the record of 36% for the twelve months, in addition to the projections for the first quarter of this year, would depress the government-budgeted calculation of 29% for the present annual period. Therefore, some communes decided to extend the increase in the rate of Lighting, Sweeping and Cleaning to 40%. There are districts of the Interior that exceed the average of 35% in the rise. In the Conurbano also the adjustment is strict.

At Coast Party, where Axel Kicillof has just held two meetings with mayors of the region, including Mar del Plata, the approved variations for general rates go 30% to 41%.

He Suburban represents an almost uniform mosaic of increase for municipal services to neighbors. In some case, like Malvinas Argentinas, the ABL observes a climb for the pocket of the neighbors of Four. Five% in relation to 2020. Lomas de Zamora is later staggered with 41% and Vicente López 40%. They make up the triad of greatest adjustment.

There is another grid of the moderates: Ituzaingó (25%), Quilmes (25%), Esteban Echeverría (29%) and San Isidro (29%). Make up the parties that least increased General Service rates for this year. While Hurlingham, San Fernando, Zárate, Tigre and Florencio Varela approved increases of 30%. It is the same segment that involves Escobar, Avellaneda, Lanús, Moreno, Merlo, Morón, La Matanza, San Martín and Tres de Febrero. All of them resolved an increase of 35%, although they vary in the way of applying it. Some do it in installments, others in a single payment and a few agreed to collect from the second two months of the year.

In Silver, provincial capital, in December was also approved the Municipal Urban Services Rate (SUM) with a 20% revaluation of all properties, following the line of what is stipulated in the Tax Law Project 2021 of the Province of Buenos Aires. In turn, it is anticipated an update of the Rate with a rise of the order of 35% on average ($ 419 per installment), which will be progressive, since the highest increase will occur in the properties with the highest tax valuation.

In this La Plata scheme, it was specified that 80% of the properties will have an average rise of 25% (categories F – G – H); while those with a higher valuation will have more considerable increases.

Many Interior districts have very specific tax application characteristics. For example, in several cases, the Inspection, Safety and Hygiene Rate increased by 40% and the rate for maintenance of the rural road network increased by 43%. Azul, 9 de Julio and others are more or less on the same grid.

The 2021 forecasts are lower than a year ago, when the average increases reached 60%. Even some communes tried to apply 80% and had to backtrack with the plans.

At this time, the bid is between the languor of the municipal coffers, due to restriction of economic activities for months due to the pandemic – plus additional expenses precisely due to COVID- and the wage decline of vast sectors of society. When not of direct unemployment due to the closure of sources of work.

The 35% increase in ABL appears to be a balancing formula between those two stresses.

However, in the general register, although moderate, there are also those who decide to be cautious: in Escobar, the adjustment will be 35%, in two tranches. But, in the Deliberative Council the possibility of applying a trigger clause in the event of an inflationary surge.

Patents and Real Estate

In the taxes received by the Buenos Aires treasury there were not too many surprises either. In accordance with the provisions of article 128 of Tax Law 15,226 2021, for those vehicles whose tax base is $ 5,000,000, the automobile tax may not exceed more than 32% of that calculated in 2020. If it exceeds that tax base, the increases are tabulated according to each scale.

For example, a 2014 Volkswagen Crossfox that in 2020 was valued at 338,000 and paid a patent fee of $ 2809.10; this year it has a tax value of $ 546,500 and pays $ 3,708. Meanwhile, a 2015 Gol Trend GP I-Motion went from having a valuation of $ 361,400 and paying $ 3,643.10 for a patent to being valued at $ 361,400 and paying $ 4,808.90.

A higher-end car, a 2016 BMW X1, in 2020 was valued at $ 1,630,000 and received a patent for $ 21,688.80. In 2021, its valuation is $ 2,607,000 and the patent climbs to $ 28,629.20.

In those cases of taxpayers who pay on time, and adhere to the mail ballot system, they have access to a 20% discount on the amount to be paid.

The top of the increase in Real Estate Tax it is also 32%.

A home in Silver whose tax assessment is $ 1,634,107 paid in 2020 $ 5,200 for the entire year of Real Estate Tax ($ 1,040 per installment). This year you will pay $ 6,865 ($ 1,372.80 per installment).

A property in Junin whose tax valuation is $ 1,100,784, in 2020 paid $ 1,497.50 per year of Real Estate ($ 299.5 per installment). This year it will be $ 1,977 ($ 395.4 per installment).

Another, in Pinamar whose tax assessment is $ 2,995,119 in 2020 paid $ 17,077 per year ($ 3,415.4 x installment). This year $ 22,541.5 ($ 4,508.3 x fee).

In Pillar, a home whose tax valuation is $ 5,118,734 in 2020 paid $ 53,914 for the entire year ($ 10,782.80 per installment). In 2021 he pays $ 70,798 ($ 14,159.6 per installment). This represents an increase of 31%.

According to the Buenos Aires Revenue Agency, “the cap is established for 99% of the homes in the Province and is released for those whose tax valuation exceeds $ 15 million pesos (that is, a market value greater than 500 thousand dollars ) “.

Also for payment on time and adherence to the mail ticket system, the expected discount is 20% on the amount to be paid.

In the midst of the economic tightness and with the conditionality of the beginning of the electoral race for the legislatures, every penny counts. This week, the Collection Agency of the Province of Buenos Aires began to intimate the owners of 37,000 yachts, boats, sailboats, semi-rigid and jet skis that owe, together, more than $ 2,305 million in concept of the Tax on Sports Boats.

The Buenos Aires jurisdiction registers a register of 53,617 registered motor boats. Of that total, about 70% have debts.

“It is very unfair that the majority of the population complies with their taxes and a privileged minority does not. At ARBA we are committed to reducing evasion and achieving a more progressive tax structure, in which each sector pays taxes based on its real taxable capacity, ”explained the Agency’s director, Cristian Girard this Friday.