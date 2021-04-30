After two consecutive months of inter-monthly growth, the registrations of 0 km cars showed a decrease in April, with a dominance of national vehicles among the 10 best sellers.

During the past month, new vehicle registrations reached the figure of 32,200 units, which marks a decrease of 12.7% compared to March.

April has had a daily average of 1,610 patented cars per day in the 20 business days that the month had compared to the 1,677 daily average of March that had 22 days.

The comparison with the same month last year (+ 629.5%) has almost no reference, since it was the moment of the beginning of the mandatory isolation in which car dealerships and property registries remained closed.

In this way, in the first four months of the year, 149,293 patents were accumulated, 57.3% more than in 2020, in which 94,885 had been registered, according to the numbers of the Association of Automotive Dealers of the Republic Argentina (ACARA).

More national cars

For the president of the entity, Ricardo Salomé, it is noted that “the market slowed down a bit the good initial momentum of the first quarter, in any case the figures are still good, especially if we take into account the unforeseen supply and circulation of product customers of the pandemic “.

It is that there are several in the sector who suggest that this decrease in sales is mainly caused by the restriction to the entry of imported models, even those that come from Brazil or Mexico, countries with which there is a free trade agreement.

With this scenario, the participation of national production models reaches unusual values: that portion today reaches 47%, when in 2020 it barely reached 30%.

Salomé believes that “it will be necessary to pay attention to three factors, on the one hand the supply of vehicles, on the other the exchange rate stability, which in recent days began to show greater volatility, and on the other to see how the new health measures impact on the second wave of Covid-19 “.

In the analysis by brand, Volkswagen was the one with the most registrations in April, with 6,187 patents. It was followed by Toyota (5,885), Fiat (4,058), Renault (2,974), Chevrolet (2,903), Ford (2,190), Peugeot (1,835), Nissan (1,221), Jeep (892) and Citroën (805).

This top ten moves a bit in the annual accumulated, since in 2021 the best-selling brand is Toyota (27,812), followed by Volkswagen (24,152), Fiat (19,788), Renault (14,216), Chevrolet) 12,973) , Ford (12,619), Peugeot (10,157), Nissan (5,186), Citroën (3,974) and Jeep (3,915).

During April the models most chosen by users were the following.

1. Fiat Cronos 2,909

two. Volkswagen amarok 2,141

3. Toyota hilux 1,927

Four. Volkswagen Gol Trend 1,842

5. Toyota Etios 1,591

6. Toyota yaris 1,070

7. Ford ranger 1,039

8. Chevrolet onix 1,010

9. Peugeot 208 978

10. Chevrolet cruze 859