Currently on the internet the market of NFTs, these are non-fungible tokens that can be considered unique in the market, since they cannot be replicated or anything like that. Many companies have joined this business model, including some video game companies, and now PlayStation I would be interested in this proposal.

Origin ally filed last year and published this month, the patent for sony (via Gamesual) is titled “Tracking Unique In-Game Digital Assets Using Tokens on a Distributed Ledger.” It encompasses a system that could be used to track the creation, use, modification, and transfer of digital assets created within a game.

This is what that patent would say:

People often find it meaningful to own or wear unique physical items related to celebrities or respected pursuits. For example, fans of the skilled baseball player Babe Ruth, or of baseball in general, often seek to purchase and own baseballs autographed by Ruth, baseballs hit by Ruth in a major baseball game, trading cards depicting Ruth, and Similar.

sony suggests that his system could be used to verify the authenticity of digital assets used by skilled gamers or creators of popular content, which other users may want to buy, sell or rent:

Skilled multiplayer video game players gain popularity in matches or tournaments, which are often broadcast live or broadcast to large viewers. In some video games, a player may use digital assets during gameplay. Such digital assets may include, for example, specific characters, costumes, or items. In traditional video games, multiple instances of the same game element exist within the same copy and/or within different copies of the game.

sony recently launched a new loyalty scheme called PlayStation stars , which allows players to earn rewards by completing various activities. However, he was quick to distance the program from NFTs, as there is no way to sell them.

For now, the part NFTs still not present. But after this record, it is possible that they are already working on it in a deeper way.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Many companies like Konami have already explored this part of the market and unfortunately it has done well for them, so PlayStation may want to gamble on their slice of the pie. We will have to wait to see their plans.