Like many other companies, Apple is constantly creating patents to protect its intellectual property. While some of these ideas don’t come to fruition, still others give us a glimpse into the possible future of this company. Thus, a record was recently found that not only shows us a iphone with technology never seen before, but also as a foldable device.

According to a new patent, Apple would be working on creating a system that would allow interaction with different parts of the chassis on the iPhone, to execute some functions that we can only do through the touch screen. The touch sensor on the body of the device allows you to perform some actions and thus avoid interacting with the panel or physical buttons.

Mention is also made here of the “virtual shutter button”, which consists of executing a couple of gestures on the iPhone’s side macro to control some camera parameters. However, what is most striking is that the patent is accompanied by the design of a folding deviceso we could be facing the first model of this style from the company.

For its part, Apple has remained silent, and has not confirmed whether or not this patent will eventually come true. It is more likely that let’s see the technology for the iPhone chassis before one of these cell phones can be folded. On related topics, they auction off one of the first iPhones at a great price. Likewise, the next iPhone might not have buttons.

Via: Patent Public Search