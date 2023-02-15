Despite not being as relevant as many believed last year, the NFT market is still quite large, and many companies continue to work to implement this trading system in their projects. Now, it seems that he playstation 5 would have his own NFT store, this according to a new Sony patent.

Although its registration was carried out in July 2022, it was not until recently that a new Sony patent was discovered, which suggests that the company wants to rent NFTs to PlayStation 5 players and stream viewers. Described here is an interconnected system that provides users with an offer to rent an NFT that represents a piece of art or an asset from popular games on this console.

This limited time offer would be displayed on the console UI with terms of ownership for a player or viewer alike. Sony’s patent system indicates that would offer different prices for NFTs to players and viewers respectively. Once the rental duration expires, the NFT will be returned to the market for others to rent or buy.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as the implementation of NFTs on the PS5 has long been hinted at. A PlayStation survey generated some controversy due to questions related to interest in these products in August of last year. Two months later, the PlayStation Stars program came with digital collectibles that share similarities with NFTs despite having no monetary value. Alongside this, a Sony patent that was made public in November 2022 suggested that PlayStation has been developing NFTs and blockchain technology.

Now, Everything seems to indicate that NFTs will reach the PlayStation 5 in some way or another. Considering the terrible reception these products have had, it will be interesting to see how the public will react this time. On related topics, these are the new games for PlayStation Plus.

Editor’s Note:

I hope this doesn’t happen. Hopefully, Sony is simply experimenting with these products and protecting their intellectual property. At the end of the day, a patent is not a guarantee that something will happen, but it does increase your chances.

Via: GameRant