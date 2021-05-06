D.hat sounds good: The rich countries ensure that the large pharmaceutical companies based in them more or less voluntarily forego patents on their vaccines so that the whole world will be protected. After all, it is in the interests of everyone, including the better-protected affluent countries, that the pandemic be contained around the world. That is in the national as well as the global interest. Even vaccinated colonies cannot survive without contact in the long term.

However, even in the pandemic, the interests are by no means congruent. This is shown by disputes right up to the EU; The friendship can end when the vaccine is distributed. The gap is great when it comes to having and not-having, life and death. The accusation that the profit of large corporations is more important than a quick end to the pandemic is not new. India and South Africa applied to the World Trade Organization early on to suspend parts of their patent protection until the end of the pandemic. Developing countries should be able to reproduce the urgently needed vaccines without fear of lawsuits. German patent law also recognizes compulsory licenses in the public interest.

On the one hand, however, it has so far only been a declaration of intent by the American government and the European Commission. On the other hand, one has to ask what is at stake and what such a step really brings. The pharmaceutical companies have invested heavily in order to produce effective vaccines quickly, even if there were government grants. Your right to intellectual property is not to be underestimated.

The incentive to take risks and accomplish such feats must be maintained. Ultimately, suspending patent protection alone does not help. Manufacturing good products under license is also not trivial. So far there is a lack of money and the will to better distribute the existing vaccine. Corona will keep the world busy for even longer. To do this, production has to be carried out at more locations. The suspension of patent protection can only be one building block in the pursuit of a fair vaccination world.