V.or Joe Biden’s inauguration, calm Atlanteans predicted a challenging time for Europeans. Because the new American president does not have much to gain domestically in his divided country, he will throw himself into foreign policy and demand allegiance for major projects. It turned out differently. Biden looks inward. Everything is subordinate to the goal of leading his country out of the Corona crisis. To this end, Biden is also following Trump’s path: He is preventing the export of vaccines and preliminary products.

Like every responsible government, Biden is not only concerned with protecting its own citizens and the economy. The president wants to show the Americans that the state can solve their problems. From this he wants to derive a mandate for an expansion of the welfare state including a climate change. This should also radiate abroad if China should demonstrate the vitality of democracy. But there is little room for specific foreign policy initiatives. As far as Russia, Iran or climate policy are concerned, Biden has so far been content with attempts to restore the status quo ante Trump.

That’s how quickly Merkel becomes a bogeyman

Biden’s unexpected request to suspend patent protection for vaccines speaks a different language at first glance. The government of the leading pharmaceutical nation, of all people, is joining the demands of around a hundred developing and emerging countries to put the protection of intellectual property on hold during the crisis? Of all people, the German Chancellor, stylized by Biden’s Democrats during the Trump years as the last hope of multilateralism, has to give the bogeyman and defend the forces of the market against Washington? Is Biden still preparing to turn the world upside down?

Appearances are deceptive. Nothing about his announcement forces the president to abandon America first vaccination course. On the contrary: After returning to the World Health Organization, the Biden government wants to get relief from the accusation of vaccination nationalism with the latest bang.

But as concrete as America’s export bans are slowing down the global pandemic fight, the prospects are nebulous that the suspension of patent protection will get you moving. Not just because the EU is opposed (which Biden may have taken into account). No, even among the proponents, hardly any claim that the patents are the main obstacle to the expansion of vaccine production. As far as can be seen, the rights holders in America and Europe leave no stone unturned to set up further factories overseas.

The industrialized countries could promote this by guaranteeing the purchase of large quantities at reasonable prices for vaccinations in poorer countries. It is true that Africans and others have learned through painful experience that there is often a lack of such solidarity; the dispute over affordable AIDS drugs is the bitterest example. But the current situation is different: word has got around to most voters in the industrialized countries that they too will only have overcome the pandemic once the virus has been defeated all over the world.

“Big Pharma” is no longer sacrosanct

By pledging to support the Covax vaccination program with four billion dollars, Biden has put the United States at the head of donors – ahead of Germany, which contributes around one billion. However, the WHO expects an additional demand of around 40 billion dollars in the short term. America is not alone in responsibility; Despite statements to the contrary, the EU has so far almost only thought of itself. But an American president who claims global leadership and is preparing to go down in the history books as a six-trillion-dollar man with several aid and investment programs cannot steal his way out of the affair with a literally cheap gesture.

Especially since this gesture is also directed inwards. Biden shows the impatient left in his party that “Big Pharma” is no longer sacrosanct. After all, it is not just poor countries that suffer from American health capitalism. Millions and millions of Americans can no longer afford drugs or have to suffer the consequences of an opioid crisis that some pharmaceutical companies have created in front of the overseers.

In the dispute over patent protection, Biden is of course not the only one who pretends to be pragmatic in fighting pandemics, but who is actually making a political soup. From the WHO to developing countries to private aid organizations, opponents of patent protection see the corona crisis as an opportunity to set a precedent: for the next health crisis, which the industrialized nations may again be less affected by. This is an important debate. The global vaccination turbo must now have priority. Joe Biden has promised the partners that America is back and wants to lead. You have to remind him of the responsibility that implies. He cannot get over the pandemic with symbolism.