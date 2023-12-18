The different functions of an Apple Watch. Unsplash

In the midst of the Christmas campaign, in which these items have been among the most in demand in recent years, Apple announced this Monday that it will suspend the sale in the United States of two of its smart watch models until a litigation over the patent is resolved. of one of its functions, which measures oxygen in the blood. Apple Watch turnover represents almost $20 billion of the company's $383.29 billion in annual sales. Apple is the world's largest seller of smartwatches, with almost a third of global sales volume.

Starting this Thursday on its website, and after Christmas Eve in its physical stores in the US, the Apple Watch Series 9 models, the most recent, and Apple Watch Ultra 2, will not be available for purchase. The decision to withdraw, at least temporarily, one of its most popular products is due to a bitter dispute with medical device maker Masimo over its blood oxygen function. Apple has marketed its smartwatch as a life-saving device, advertising that has helped make it the best-selling next-generation watch in the world.

Other models will remain on sale, but the import ban would affect Apple Watch Series 6 and later, and all Apple Watch Ultra models imported after the end of an upcoming review period. However, it will not affect sales of the Apple Watch SE, according to Apple. The Series 9 features a custom S9 chip for faster constants processing and enables hand gestures to control the watch, thanks in part to an improved neural engine that processes sensor data and machine learning.

The litigation threatens to become one of the most acrimonious over a patent. Apple's decision comes after the International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled in October that several of the brand's watches infringed patents held by Masimo, a medical technology company in Irvine, California. At trial, Masimo detailed how Apple saucepan furtively to its top executives and more than a dozen employees and subsequently launched a watch with pulse oximetry functions – which measures the percentage of oxygen carried by red blood cells – patented by Masimo.

To avoid a total ban on sales, Apple had two months to reach an agreement with Masimo and license its technology, or it could appeal to President Joe Biden's Administration to revoke the ruling, for which this would have 60 days before the final ban came into effect. “Although the review period will not end until December 25, Apple is taking preventive measures to comply with the ruling if it is upheld,” the company said in a statement when announcing the precautionary suspension.

“Apple totally disagrees with the order [de la Comisión de Comercio] and is considering a number of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch is available to customers.” The apple company has added that, if the order stands, “it will continue to take all measures to return the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as soon as possible,” he added, in reference to his appeal to the Biden Administration.

However, Joe Kiani, CEO of Masimo, has stated in an interview that Apple has not entered into negotiations to obtain the license. Instead, he noted that Apple had appealed to President Biden to veto the ITC ruling. Kiani claimed to have found out because the Administration contacted him about Apple's request.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter