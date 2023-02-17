The restart of Lightyear is complicated by the discussion surrounding the company’s patents.

The Dutch brand Lightyear was founded in 2016 and subsequently developed a light electric car with solar panels on the roof. Charging by parking the car in the sun or while driving. Tasty! Cool homegrown development.

But getting a new car brand out of the ground is no easy task. This is evident from how the Dutch solar car brand tries to cover the route from start-up to car manufacturer in fits and starts.

Investors

In recent years, investors have invested around 200 million euros in the brand. The last capital injection was last September and amounted to 81 million euros. A consortium of investors all around the government fund Invest-NL was responsible for that.

25 million came from the fund itself and the rest was put on the table by the Province of North Brabant, the regional development companies BOM and LIOF and private investors such as family business SHV and insurer DELA.

Production of the Lightyear One finally started in November, to be announced in January 2023 that production would cease and to continue with the development of the cheaper Lightyear 2. On January 23, the brand applied for a deferment of payment for the operating company Atlas Technologies and on January 26 it went bankrupt.

Restart Lightyear

The curator Reinoud van Oeijen is investigating a restart, but it turns out that it is not that simple. Invest-NL is a government fund with deep pockets, so it might be able to help with a restart, but with the investment last September, the consortium received Lightyear’s intellectual property as collateral.

This means that, among other things, the patents, technology and trademark rights will accrue to the investors after this bankruptcy. And that doesn’t help if you want to continue with the development of the Lightyear 2 in a restart. If you see 85 million euros go up in smoke, you don’t just give up the only thing you still have in your hands, of course.

Difficult, difficult

Complex for the trustee, because the Intellectual property rights are not part of the bankrupt estate, so the trustee has nothing to say about it. Those rights are in fact in the holding company, which is not bankrupt. But has given those rights as collateral for the investment in the operating company that is bankrupt. Are you still there?

Curator Van Oeijen puzzles over an accident to get all parties on the same page in order to save the concept of the Lightyear, but that takes time. According to Van Oeijen opposite RTL News. And that time, it is not here now.

The UWV will continue to pay the employees for only a few weeks. Practice shows that in the event of a bankruptcy, those people start looking around for other work. People want security, because everyone has to pay the rent or the mortgage Concerned curator wants to keep knowledge on board

Every day that takes longer makes it a little harder. But the good news is that people are still talking. So there is still a chance it will work out. If all goes well with Lightyear’s patents, a lot of money must also be found. Just 1 billion is enough…

