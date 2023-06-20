It has officially been revealed that we will have a new Nintendo Direct in a few more hours, and for that reason rumors of the video games that are going to be presented during the event have begun to emerge. Precisely, a clue has also come to light that can be considered fairly official, which would indicate what the future of the saga will be like. Mario.

This is through a patent in which Nintendo he would be plotting new applications for the phone, because although they no longer plan to bring more games of the character to that environment, there was never any talk of apps. This document brings us a premise similar to that of the well-known Pokémon Sleepleaving in favor of the player the hours he has slept.

According to what has been said, the application will calculate the user’s health information based on the comments provided through a device, which can be placed on a base with speakers. Fatigue will also be measured, and suggestions on how to improve sleep can be given. Users can even play a classic game of Mario after waking up to demonstrate performance.

For now it is not confirmed, but it is possible that it is a discarded work that will no longer be released like many other projects that are only registered but in the end do not take shape. So, don’t take it for granted that this app will be released. Unless we see something of them during the live that will take place tomorrow.

Via: gamerant

Editor’s note: It is obvious that in the end it will not be a reality, it has already happened with other things that are seen in documents. Better we have to focus on thinking about that rumored game in two dimensions.