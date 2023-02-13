This is about inhibitions, unrest and caliber. No, this won’t be a psychological thriller. We just want to reveal why the clock is ticking. One of the most beautiful chronographs from current production serves as an example.

Dhe’s probably not ticking right. That’s what many think when they observe watch lovers. They look intently at your wrist. Long, much longer than it usually takes to tell the time. Some also remove the watch and take a good look at the back. Which sometimes makes the uninitiated doubt the mental state of their counterpart. What is there to see? Certainly not the time.

But you don’t buy a mechanical watch to find out what time it is. This is at best a pleasant side effect. Another is being able to use such a clock to stop how long the steak is roasting. Both can also be done with a smartphone. But that’s not what it is about. It’s about the fascination of mechanics, about the interaction of springs, levers, gears and other components that can hardly be seen with the naked eye. With the result of measuring time and periods of time as accurately as possible.