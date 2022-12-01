25 years have passed since “Pataclaun” arrived on Peruvian TV and, despite time, it is one of the programs most remembered by the public. Success and recognition still accompany its protagonists, for which remake intentions were heard a few weeks ago. However, it may not be the best idea to revive a television series as iconic as this, let alone experiment with a new version for young people. Why? “Patacomix” he tried and it didn’t go very well.

“Pataclaún” is one of the most famous series on Peruvian TV. Photo: Composition LR/Latina

“Patacomix”, a replacement that was a failure

According to an article in Líbero, July Naters, the star mind behind “Pataclaun”, wanted to renew the program for another generation of fans. The approach, with a comic essence, would be aimed at a less adult audience.

In this way, he presented “Patacomix” to Panamericana TV and the program premiered in 2003, just 4 years after the end of its predecessor. The format was broadcast every Sunday at 10 in the morning and, although at the beginning it seemed to be the next great success of the production company and a promising bet, it soon became an embarrassing failure.

Why was “Patacomix” cancelled?

“Patacomix” had famous faces among its ranks. Some of his figures were Saskia Bernaola, Katia Palma, Patricia Portocarrero, Roger del Águila, Renzo Schuller, María Laura Vélez, Christian Ysla and more. But not even its star cast saved the series from falling into the abyss of oblivion.

According to the report of the aforementioned media, This new youth show did not have the expected rating levels, much less if compared to “Pataclaun” . Consequently, it stayed on the air for a short time and aired only a few chapters. Was this the only reason behind its abrupt cancellation? Nope.

Líbero comments that there was a legal problem with Panamericana TV, for which the programming was suspended and, eventually, it was replaced by a space under the name “Patakultural”.