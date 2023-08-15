The resounding success that ‘Pataclaun’ had during its two seasons at the end of the 90’s inspired the filmmakers to create another series about clauns, for this reason, in 2003 they launched ‘Patacomix’, a series similar to the one mentioned, with the difference that it was aimed at a younger audience. However, despite having a good debut on the screens of Panamericana Televisión, with the passing of the chapters its rating was decreasing, for which it was canceled and withdrawn from the air.

Why ‘Patacomix’ failed?

‘Patacomix’ was launched in 2003 with the aim of replicating the success achieved by ‘Pataclaun’thus, July Naters, creator of the historical series of red noses, thought of a similar production but dedicated to a younger audience. The premiere of ‘Patacomix’ was in style, however, the rating would not take long to drop, which caused the directors of Panamericana Televisión to lower their finger and, consequently, remove it from the air and from its schedule of programs .

Another reason why they removed the series from the programming was due to a legal problem with Panamericana; thus, after only a few episodes, ‘Patacomix’ went off the air and was replaced by ‘Patakultural’, another spin-off of Naters productions.

What was ‘Patacomix’ about?

‘Patacomix’ tells us the story of six friends who live in the same building; It should be noted that they had an aesthetic quite similar to that embodied in ‘Pataclaun’. The themes used for the plot were aimed at a young and adult audience, for this reason it was placed on Sundays at 10 pm.

This was the cast of ‘Patacomix’

Saskia Bernaola

Katia Palma

Patricia Porto Carrero

Roger del Aguila

Maria Laura Velez

Renzo Schuller

christian ysla

Pataclaun premiered in 1997 and had a total of 91 episodes, which were divided into 2 seasons. Photo: Facebook Wendy Ramos

