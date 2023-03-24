This Thursday, March 23, there was a press screening of the film “the year of the tiger”, which brings together some members of the cast of “pataclaun”, Latina Television series of the 90s. During this event, two of the actors participating in the feature film were present: Wendy Ramos and Gonzalo Torres. The Republic spoke with both regarding their participation in the film that arrives at the end of March, where “Cachín” (Carlos Alcántara) also appears.

“’The Year of the Tiger’ I think it’s a fun movie, with many elements like thrillers, suspense”Torres told Paolo Zegarra from La República, while Wendy pointed out that the project was an adventure since the script arrived. “It was all a super experience. Later, when I saw the movie, I was super hooked on the story, even though I had already read it”he declared. VIDEO: The Popular