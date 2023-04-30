There is no doubt that Monchi He is one of the most beloved characters in “Pataclaún”, the ‘baby’ played by Monserrat Brugué. Even though he wasn’t in the successful television series for more than nine months, that time was more than enough to steal the hearts of viewers; although for the actress it was a bit stormy she would always be associated with the ‘daughter of Wendy and Machín’. After 24 years of the broadcast of its final chapter on the occasion of the anniversary of Latina, the television house will once again broadcast this production directed by July Naters.

Monserrat Brugué She has an extensive career as a theater and television actress, such as in the youth soap opera “Carmín”, in which she acted alongside Johanna San Miguel. but she went “Pataclaún” the production with which he rose to popularity nationwide.

Monserrat Brugué, Monchi, spoke about the return of Pataclaun by Latina.

What did Monserrat Brugué not like about being Monchi?

The audience was enchanted by the tenderness of the character of Monchi and his phrase “how horrible, hey” was heard all the time. Although Monserrat Brugué was happy with the acceptance of the spectators, afterwards everything collapsed to such an extent that he made the decision to give up continuing in “Pataclaún”.

“There was a time when it was quite critical (interpreting Monchi), I had a psychologist”said the artist to Carlos Carlin when he asked her if she felt burdened by acting like a baby. “I think that what the character generated in me had a great influence because it was very difficult to have become ‘horrible, hey’, They didn’t even yell ‘Monchi’ at me, but rather ‘horrible, hey’, receiving that phrase is negative anyway”held.

Why did Monserrat Brugué give up being Monchi?

In an interview with “TV Peru”, Monserrat Brugué He explained the reasons for his departure from “Pataclaún” as ‘Monchi’. “I felt strange in the sense that ‘Pataclaún’ began for me as an experienceThat’s why I stayed for nine months and from there I decided to leave, because for me it was a claun experience, but I didn’t want to stay as a claun, but the claun covered my whole life, I was afraid of never acting in theater again “, he claimed.

What has happened to the life of Monserrat Brugué?

Monserrat Brugué She is still an actress and has done several plays since she left “Pataclaún”, including “La Celestina” and “La fiesta del Chivo”. In the same way, she has directed some acting workshops for fans of this art.