The statements of johanna san michael and Monserrat Brugué about the failure to pay royalties to the actors who played the beloved characters of “pataclaun” brought answers. First, Latina’s Programming and Content Manager, Luis Camacho, spoke, who expressed his surprise by assuring that the artists are not registered with Inter Artis Peru and are unaware of said procedure. In response, the organization Inter Artis Peru published a statement in which it explained that the actors of the hit humorous series of the 90s have been affiliated for several years and that they do not receive royalties because the San Felipe television house has a debt with said organization.

“We have learned of the claim of the actresses Monserrat Brugué and Johanna San Miguel regarding the payment of their royalties for the retransmission of the series ‘Pataclaun’, in which these actresses participated, by the Latin American Radiodifusión Company SA (Latina) ”, indicates the statement.

The same way, Inter Artis Peru It specifies that Latina maintains a debt with them and that it would not be complying with the payment of royalties, thus harming intellectual property rights by not receiving any money for the use that said means of communication makes of its characters.

“Latina maintains a debt with our entity. In this sense, it would not be complying with the payment of the royalties corresponding to the actors of the series, movies and soap operas that it broadcasts or rebroadcasts.. Inter Artis Peru exercises full representation of its affiliates for the collective management of their intellectual property rights. In this sense, television broadcasting organizations are obliged to pay the corresponding royalties to our institution in order for them to be distributed among the actors,” the letter added.

Solidarity with actors from “Pataclaun“

Inter Artis also stands in solidarity with the claims of the “Pataclaun” actors, who in recent days have sued Latina for the payment of royalties for the retransmission of the red noses program.

“The actresses Monserrat Brungué and Johanna San Miguel, as well as all the actors and actresses of the ‘Pataclaun’ series have been affiliated with Inter Artis Peru for several years. We stand in solidarity with her fair claim, having repeatedly required Latina to comply with her legal obligation for the benefit of all the actors, whose jobs it has been using”, concludes the public text.

What did Johanna San Miguel and Monserrat Brugué say?

The first actress from “Pataclaun” to speak out was Johanna San Miguel, who played Queca. She posted the following message on her social media demanding payment for her work: “I hope they pay us royalties.” After his pronouncement, Monserrat Brugué, who gave life to Monchi, said that it is a fair request that artists receive money for the reuse of the TV space in which they worked.

“I think it would be fair, right? It really is a shame how the artist here in Peru is not taken into account in those cases.If they’re going to repeat the whole series and they’re going to make a profit, the actors should definitely be paid something. I also think there should be a royalty,” Monserrat declared in an interview with Infobae.

