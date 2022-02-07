The future of Formula 1 puts in first place the regulatory changes that will come into force from next season, with the main changes related to the aerodynamics of the cars completely revised compared to 2021. However, regardless of this aspect, the Circus is already looking to other news, the most important of which focused on the world championship 2026. In that year, in fact, the single-seaters will take part in the GPs with new ones synthetic fuelscompletely renewable and included in a project to reduce zero carbon emissions by 2030. Among the most enthusiastic about this solution is the Technical Director of Formula 1, Pat Symonds.

The British engineer, interviewed by Blackbook Motorsporthas in fact specified the importance of new fuels, which could provide a valuable contribution to the removal of the term ‘gas-guzzling‘(i.e. as an excessive consumer of gas) associated with the Circus universe: “We had to set some pretty tough goals – he analyzed – because we are a public sport, and this is a double-edged sword. I get very angry when I see the term ‘gas-guzzling’ next to Formula 1, and it is seen so often in the popular press, when the reality is that we are anything but. Environmental sustainability is not only important for Formula 1, but for everyone. We are no longer discussing climate change, that debate ended many years ago. The question now is how to ensure that we are helping to reduce climate change. When I started this project – he added – probably in the beginning or during 2018, I had some work to do to convince some people that this was something that could be done and that we needed to do. I would even say that with some of the oil companies there was a certain reluctance. We are now seeing how our sponsors and partners want to be part of this sustainability. It’s important to them, and it’s especially nice to see oil companies agreeing too. Achieving F1’s net zero target by 2030 will be very difficult – He admitted – but I am not convinced that electrification is the only answer. I think it’s probably the ideal answer in an urban setting. However, there are more options in the future for low carbon emissions and we need to be fully involved; it doesn’t matter what they are, but we have to be part of them. We will definitely increase the hybrid component – he concluded – the next formula will not be split to 50% of the internal combustion engine power by the other 50% of electric power, but it will certainly not be far from this balance ”.