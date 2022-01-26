Although basketball is a team sport, there are always players who stand out more than the rest and guide their franchises to the top. Within that small group of “aliens” there are names like Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain… But the endless debate, at least today, is about who is the best player in history, LeBron James or Michael Jordan.

Obviously we will never know, since they are two players from different eras who never faced each other. The fans of one or another player will defend their favorite star, of course. What is clear is that “The King” is a different player. Apart from his scoring ability and his leadership, he is a fundamental piece in the distribution and organization of the game, since on numerous occasions he prefers to bend the ball and make his teammates play and score instead of raising his scoring statistics.

Pat Riley, responsible for signing James for the Miami Heat, made his position clear: “LeBron is in a class of his own. He is absolutely unique. He is Michael, he is Magic, he is Kobe, he is Jerry West, he is Bill Russell. If you take all these great, great players and put them in a blender and mix them together, LeBron has some of all of them in him.”.

The respect towards the “6” is clear, but it does not cease to surprise, since when James left Miami in 2014, the relationship between the manager and him was not the best, due to the ways in which the operation was managed. It seems that the tension has been left behind and Riley even suggested that he would welcome him to the franchise.. Another with whom LeBron had his comings and goings was Erik Spoelstra, coach of the Heat. Such issues aside, the manager recently affirmed James’ offensive and team-playing qualities, stating that he is a unique player.

LeBron has a great challenge this year, to guide some Lakers that do not finish carburizing towards the ring. He has not been able to count much on the help of Davis this season, a fundamental piece of the Angelenos, who has been out and will return against the Nets. The incorporation of Westbrook has not finished curdling, and there are already rumors about the possible transfer of him. What is clear is that James will have to get the best of himself, to try to take the franchise to the top, with or without help..