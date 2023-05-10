Hollywood scriptwriters on strike protest. Baby Matthews (AP)

More than 11,000 Hollywood screenwriters have gone on strike. The claims are due to the changes in the industry that have arisen as a result of the pandemic and the consolidation of the so-called platforms in the global consumption model: more streaming, fewer movie theaters.

They also denounce that the new business model has favored what they call a gig economy, a remuneration system based on piecework, with no guarantees of stability over time, which deliberately encourages unfair competition between writers. By having to work for on-demand platforms, such as Netflix or Disney, scriptwriters stop receiving the royalties agreed to reruns of films and series in the mainstream media until recently.

There has not been a writers’ strike since 2007 and the strikers are demanding that the remuneration for their work take into account what these 15 years have brought to the film industry. The gap between what the group of production houses offers them and what the writers are demanding is about 345 million dollars. The strike will be long, both sides calculate; thing of months, same as the previous one.

“Hollywood is easy to hate, easy to despise, easy to defame,” said Raymond Chandler in an essay on American writers and Hollywood, published in around 1945 in The Atlantic Monthly (predecessor of the current The Atlantic). Even today it can be read with great profit. And, he added, “some of the best smears are the work of people who have never walked through a studio door.”

The latter was not, precisely, the case of Chandler, a successful novelist of the detective genre and screenwriter highly valued in his time who, however, does not spare bitter criticism of the suffocating studio system, prevailing in Hollywood for more than eighty years. But he is less scandalized by the Hollywood financial device of his time than by the essential perversity of trying to “exploit a talent without granting him the right to be a talent.” Orson Welles is the most popular example of this, but he has not been the only one.

Still, Chandler reserves the thickest caliber for his colleagues, the writers whom he considers “a wretched bunch of mercenaries.” He adds that he has no doubt that they would rather be much better writers and earn a living in something that had the decorum of a liberal profession.

“But that’s not going to happen to them, because most of them spend all their time doing a job that has about as much chance of becoming quality as a Pekingese does of becoming a Great Dane.”

In that despicable world of work, Francis Scott Fitzgerald found material for his twilight work: the seventeen stories he wrote during the last two years of his life—he died in 1940—, collected in Pat Hobby Stories. In the proverbial list of indelible characters that literature offers, I will always place Pat Hobby very high.

A silent movie survivor, like Sunset Boulevard’s Norma Desmond, Pat came to earn—no one ever explained how—up to $2,500 a week and came to own a swimming pool, but in the talking theater that in 1927 launched the demand for writers already there was no place for him. Despite this, no technical innovation was going to get Pat out of Hollywood.

He persevered doing miserable script botches—adding dialogue, pruning descriptions—anything to gain access to the sets and sit in the cafeteria, alongside the extras dressed as cowboys and the platinum Marie Antoinettes. She was confident in the return, “the second act” that, according to Fitzgerald himself, the American dream does not grant anyone.

In 1939, Pat is 49 years old, drunk, and only with luck makes $250 a week. His last two wives have already given up claiming alimony from him. Morally, his propensities are the same as those of a rat.

Fitzgerald sublimated part of his own failed Hollywood experience into two characters. One of them is Monroe Stahr, the brilliant and tragic film super-producer, star of The last tycoon.

One of Fitzgerald’s best biographers, Andy Turnbull, says that Stahr embodied in fiction the aspirations that Fitzgerald brought to Holywood and Pat Hobby the humiliations he accepted and the degradation he plunged himself into in pursuit of success. The amazing thing is that Hobby is never hateful or pitiful to us.

Fitzgerald’s master hand models an unsinkable, willful, never quite pathetic failure, whose meanness makes us smile. Pat doesn’t lavish bitter musings on the business of Hollywood, his judgments on the “dream factory” are rather dispassionate and pragmatic. The Hollywood ideal, he serenely comes to realize, is to make movies without the need for writers.

Since Pat is not the supportive type, he would certainly not go along with the striking writers’ union who are today denouncing the threat posed to the union by the use of Artificial Intelligence. “What I want is a free pass to the private performance, Mr. Marcus,” he says in Pat Hobby and Orson Welles, “and everything else stays as it is.”