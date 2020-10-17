Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost by 8 wickets to Mumbai Indians in the match on Friday. The partnership between captain Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins from Kolkata (KKR) did not allow the match to be completely one-sided.Cummins came to bat at number 7. He made a brisk half-century and shared an 87-run partnership with Morgan. Cummins scored 53 runs off just 36 balls. In his innings, he hit two sixes and five fours. With this help, KKR scored 148. Cummins played an aggressive role in partnership with Morgan.

Cummins equaled the 7-year-old record of Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) with his half-century. The dashing wicketkeeper batsman made a half-century against Mumbai Indians, batting at number seven in the 2013 IPL edition. After this, no batsman could score a half-century in the IPL against Mumbai Indians, batting at number 7.

As far as Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins is concerned, he is the most expensive foreign player of the IPL. This Australian player was included in his team by Kolkata Knight Riders with a huge amount of Rs 15.5 crores. The most expensive foreign players in IPL history.