The controlled burning of grassland on one side of the Mexico-Cuautla Highway caused the fire of an industrial warehouse in the municipality of Chalco, State of Mexico, without the authorities reporting injured people.

Likewise, according to the Mexican authorities, the fire would have devoured around 3 tons of cardboard stored inside the warehouse. Alpha, approximately 2 thousand square meters.

While, according to reports, the roof, as well as some of the walls of the building that served as a bus factory, collapsed due to the fire, for which the Firefighters of Chalco They are already asking for the support of other districts before their water runs out and the flames spread.

emergency support

While firefighters from Chalco, Valle de Chalco, Ixtapaluca, Tlalmanalco, Cocotitlán, as well as the Civil Protection Coordination of the Mexico, while the municipal police have already agreed on the area to speed up the movement of the emergency units.

Similarly, the authorities have highlighted that so far no fatalities or injuries have been reported, while it is presumed that the property was empty at the time of the incident, while the fire had come from the back of the warehouse. , from a property where grassland was burned.

In addition, according to some versions, the Subdirectorate of Emergencies of the State of Mexico (SUEM) has already treated several of the smoke-eaters due to intoxication. The column of smoke can be seen for several kilometers around, after the flames reach several meters in height.