Genoa – Full auditorium and kids stopping him at every step to get a photo of him: the teacher Iginio Massari wins over young university students in Genoa during his lesson on pastry making today and in the future, between artificial intelligence and tradition.

“We must be the future of artificial intelligence, man must always be at the center. Otherwise we risk that technology will cause man to end up like the Barbarians did to the Roman Empire”, Massari told the boys and added that he had challenged artificial intelligence several times: “I love writing poetry, once I put the title and asked the AI ​​to compose the verses. She failed because she has no feelings.”

Massari then recounted with amusement how he started telling the AI ​​to make a custard: “I see you're in trouble, girl.” The teacher told the young people not to have money as their goal: “Because money comes and goes, while you have a job that you really learn for life“. Technology is fundamental above all in communication and sales, as far as pastry making is concerned, “but behind it there must be content and the truth must always be told, today more than ever”. Massari showed the virtual shop together with his son Nicola of pastry making which was created together with the Genoese Ottavia Pittaluga. For this area of ​​communication and sales of the future Massari is working with UniGe: today's lesson is within the teachings of professor Luca Sabatini, an expert in the metaverse.

Massari invited the boys to never lose heart: “You can make mistakes but you can understand and start again from the mistake. If you get to your goal straight away you think you are infallible, whereas if you make a mistake and realize you were wrong you learn much more. Look beyond your nose. And yes, you also need a little bit of madness… well dosed”. And he explained to the kids that each dessert has precise meanings, from the light multi-tiered wedding cake to the cakes with a hole in the center “to allow people to cut them as best as possible.”

“60/70 grams of dessert per day and not two and a half ounces in one go. The dessert must be a glorious ending, a pleasure and not a binge. – he also said – We suggest 60/70 grams to our customers, even 50. No more”. Massari also told the stories of who has found his plan B in his pastry shophigh-level professionals who have given up everything and found satisfaction in doing, in their hands, in creating something.

Massari is also looking for employees he can't find: “I believe that Covid has ultimately affected the head more than the lungs. There is less friendliness and I see people as suffering more and this is a problem for the whole of society”, he explained.