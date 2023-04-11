Salerno, Italy.- Francisco Guillermo Ochoa became a difficult wall to knock down in the match on date 29 of Serie A against him Inter de Milan. The archer of the Unione Sportiva Salernitana 1919 was impassable in the arechi stadium and in this way his team added a valuable point.

Supporting more than 10 attempts by the interistaswithout hesitation, ‘Memo’ Ochoa He established himself as the best goalkeeper of the weekend to occupy a place in the ideal XI of the league competition, but that was not the only recognition that there was for him.

And it is that one italian companythrough his official accounts, presented a photograph with the goalkeeper of the Mexican teamwho received a peculiar gift full of colors and with its emblematic number 13, Salernitana also received the same gift.

Within the framework of Holy Week, a pastry shop from that country dedicated an Easter egg to the goal of salernitanawho was placed in the ‘top’ with the highest number of caps in the same commitment so far this season 2022-23 season of Serie A.

“Everyone is crazy about our chocolate eggs dedicated to ochoa, but there is a Guillermo Ochoa and thus from the egg to the ‘surprise’ it was a moment. A great honor to receive you in our bakery. Thank you Guillermo Ochoa“, says the message from the pastry shop.

Guillermo Ochoa tied the number of blocks the goalie Romanian, Andrey Raduhe achieved when he guarded the cabin of the cremonese before him AS Roma, in the first round of the football year. ‘Memo’ continues to show that it wants to continue in Italy.

Despite being close to completing his contract with the Unione Sportiva Salernitana 1919 his incredible performances put him on the radar of several teams, even his reaction on Saturday would have raised interest from himself Inter de Milanassure local media.